San Francisco, CA

Key Player On Injury Report For Warriors Going Into Game 4

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday evening. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series against the Dallas Mavericks, and can advance to the NBA Finals to play either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat with a win.

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to sweep the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Texas.

They currently lead the series 3-0 after they won Game 3 in Texas on Sunday on Sunday evening.

For Game 4, Otto Porter Jr. will be listed as doubtful per head coach Steve Kerr.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic Tweeted: "Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. Said he “wasn’t feeling terrible” this morning and it’s “definitely good news” considering how it looked."

The Warriors are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

If they win on Tuesday, they would be headed to their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons, which no other team in the entire league has done over that time span.

They have also won three NBA Titles in the last seven seasons.

  SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals.
  COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game.

ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis violated his bail again by attending NBA playoff game

Glen “Big Baby” Davis apparently cannot stop acting a fool. The retired former Boston Celtics big man attended Monday’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and the Miami Heat. He was seated front and center by one of the baskets and could be seen munching on snacks during the game. The ABC broadcast even gave Davis a few seconds of dedicated airtime.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s bold 6-word message after Mavs’ Game 4 win will piss off Warriors fans

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not giving up just yet. After helping the Mavs win Game 4 and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 3-1, Doncic shared his belief that they still have a fighting chance to win the series. And in his postgame presser, the Slovenian guard doubled down on that and shared that he is confident they can bag three straight wins to make it to the NBA Finals.
DALLAS, TX
Person
Steve Kerr
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
FastBreak on FanNation

Is Kevin Durant Going To Leave The Nets?

According to Kristan Winfield of the Daily News, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets front office have not spoken since they were swept by the Boston Celtics. Durant has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors during his legendary career.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green on the verge of adding fuel to rivalry vs Michael Jordan, Bulls

The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest trios in the history of the NBA — if not the best. With those three players, the Warriors became arguably the quintessential franchise of the 2010s, having won three titles in that decade and appearing in the finals a total of five times.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
