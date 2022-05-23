ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Trial underway for woman charged in Delaware County jail overdose

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — One East Central Indiana woman went on trial Monday on allegations she smuggled heroin into the Delaware County jail, leading to another inmate's fatal overdose.

Another local woman was scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Blackford Circuit Court in a similar case, but a delay in a co-defendant's case led to a postponement.

In Delaware Circuit Court 1, Mya Lynn Moody, 32, of Muncie, is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege Moody hid heroin in a body cavity when she was arrested last October, and later provided the drug to fellow prisoners, including 37-year-old Dianna Rose Pace.

Pace died after overdosing at the jail. An autopsy determined her death was caused by "acute fentanyl intoxication."

Heroin is frequently “cut” with fentanyl, an opioid pain medication that can make the substance even more lethal.

Earlier: Sentencing in fatal overdose delayed; nine similar cases pending

Jury selection began Monday in Moody's trial.

In Blackford Circuit Court on Monday, a 34-year-old Hartford City woman, Amber Weems, was set to be sentenced for a dealing-in-a-controlled-substance-resulting in death conviction.

However, the sentencing was postponed — until Oct. 3 — because Weems' co-defendant and ex-husband, 53-year-old Demetrus Weems, recently had his trial on related charges rescheduled for Sept. 27.

A plea agreement in Amber Weems' case calls for her to receive a 10-year sentence — eight years of incarceration followed by two years of probation — if she cooperates in the prosecution of her ex-husband.

If prosecutors do not feel she cooperated in that case, Amber Weems will instead be sentenced to 16 years in prison.

She and her ex-husband are charged in connection with the February 2020 death of 36-year-old Brent Lamont Minion.

According to Hartford City police, the 36-year-old former Muncie resident died after ingesting heroin at Weems' home in the Valley View Apartments complex.

In January, Muncie resident Jessica May Campbell, 34, became the first person in Delaware County to be convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death , a charge created by the Indiana General Assembly in 2018.

Campbell was accused of selling the fentanyl in that led to a July 2018 overdose that killed a pregnant local woman and her unborn child.

She was later sentenced to 40 years in prison by Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling.

