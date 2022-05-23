Westbound U.S. 60 lanes reopen in Tempe

The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 between the Loop 101 and McClintock Drive have reopened following damage from a water main break on May 7.

The lanes officially reopened at 10 p.m. on May 22.



Workers completed concrete paving, lane striping and other work after previously reopening the eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive.



There are lane restrictions on McClintock Drive where crews are working on the water transmission line, according to a news release from the city. It is possible to travel both north and southbound on McClintock Drive and to make left turns, but travelers could experience some delays.



Mayor Corey Woods declared May 23 to be U.S. 60 Workers Day in appreciation of the efforts of everyone who helped restore the freeway.



“Working around the clock, these dedicated men and women helped reopen the U.S. 60 as quickly and as safely as possible. They are shining examples of public service,” he said in a statement.



In approximately a month, the westbound right-most lane and shoulder as well as the westbound McClintock Drive off-ramp will close to allow crews to repair the water line on the slope to the north. There are no exact dates for that closure at this time.

A cause for the water main break has not yet been identified. Costs for the repairs have also not been revealed.