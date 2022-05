NEW CANEY, TX — On May 25, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team (MOCONET) obtained information about a suspicious parcel at a UPS Store in New Caney, Texas. Upon further investigation, Detectives discovered 15 vacuum-sealed packages, each containing a vast amount of small pills. A sample was tested and returned positive for the presence of Fentanyl. The packages are estimated to have more than 30,000 individual pills (

NEW CANEY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO