House Ethics to investigate Cawthorn over cryptocurrency, relationship with staffer

By Joel Burgess, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE - Rep. Madison Cawthorn will face a House Ethics Committee investigation over his promotion of a cryptocurrency and relationship with a person employed on his congressional staff.

That is according to a May 23 Ethics Committee statement released by Chair Theodore E. Deutch, D-Florida, and Ranking Member Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana. The top ethics members said a subcommittee would be formed to look into the allegations.

"The Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative Madison Cawthorn may have: improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest, and engaged in an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff," the statement said.

The establishment of an investigative subcommittee "does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred," they said, adding there would be no further public comment except in accordance with the committee's rules.

Cawthorn, a controversial Henderson County Republican representing Western North Carolina, lost his first reelection bid in the May 17 primaries amid scandals and missteps that spurred large numbers of Republicans and unaffiliated voters to back alternate GOP candidates, including ultimate winner state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball responded with allegations the congressman was falsely accused.

“We welcome the opportunity to prove that Congressman Cawthorn committed no wrongdoing and that he was falsely accused by partisan adversaries for political gain," Ball said, adding that the inquiry was "a formality."

"Our office isn’t deterred in the slightest from completing the job the patriots of Western North Carolina sent us to Washington to accomplish.”

Cawthorn's term ends Jan. 3.

A call for an investigation of potential insider trading came from fellow N.C. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis April 27. Tillis, who supported Edwards' primary bid over Cawthorn, asked for the probe after a Washington Examiner story in which watchdog groups said the 26-year-old congressman may have engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme by hyping LGBCoin.

The committee did not name the staffer or the specific allegations.

An anti-Cawthorn political action committee, American Muckrakers (also known as FireMadison.com) filed an ethics complaint April 27, alleging Cawthorn was providing employee Stephen Smith more than $250 in free housing and travel as a gift in violation of House rules.

The PAC also alleged other violations regarding Smith (described as the congressman's scheduler): that Cawthorn has loaned the staffer money he had not repaid, that Cawthorn had not filed disclosures about gifts and loans to Smith and that the congressman had a personal relationship with Smith, who appears to live with Cawthorn.

Smith has been the subject of the some of the more recent scandals. In one leaked video the two have an erotic conversation and then Smith appears to put his hand on Cawthorn's crotch.

Chairing the investigation will be Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, with Mississippi Republican Michael Guest as ranking member. The other two subcommittee members will be Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware, and Michelle Fischbach, R-Minnesota.

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: House Ethics to investigate Cawthorn over cryptocurrency, relationship with staffer

