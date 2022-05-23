Bear damages Wantage home, garage trying to get inside

WANTAGE — A homeowner, alerted by his panicked wife, scared off a large male bear that was attacking their house and garage Sunday afternoon.

Curt Babcock said he had taken his children, ages 7 and 9, swimming while his pregnant wife and year-old child remained home.

"She called me and said a bear 'was ripping the siding off the house'," he said on Monday. "I rushed home and saw the bear pulling on the shiplap siding of the house."

Babcock said he grabbed his .300 Winchester Magnum rifle, and fired one shot at the bear. The animal immediately ran off and Babcock called the State Police, which covers his township, and the Division of Fish and Wildlife hotline. A trooper responded and later so did Conservation Officer Alan Sutton.

The trooper took a report of the incident and Sutton attempted to track down the bear with Babcock's help.

"We followed a trail down into a swamp," Babcock said. "There was no blood. But the officer said it may be that the bear's fur was soaking up blood and it was not a lethal shot."

Babcock paused then said: "maybe I missed."

The homeowner fired a round at the bear, said a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson. Law enforcement investigated and determined no violations occurred, DEP said.

The bear also tried to get into a nearby chicken coop, DEP said.

He said his wife tried to scare the bear away by throwing some small rocks at it from the porch.

"She also said she yelled to scare it away. He (bear) just looked at her and didn't seem to care at all," Babcock said. "They are the apex predators around here and they don't really fear humans."

The resident said he identified eight bears on trail cameras he has set up around his property. Sunday's bear was the largest male, estimated to be at least 350 pounds, he said.

"There was a younger male around for a while, I saw them fighting and haven't seen the young one for several days," Babcock said.

The bear, the resident said, was trying to get at garbage he began to store in the garage because bears have torn apart the wooden garbage "dumpster" in the past.

"I've had to rebuild it three times. I decided the garage was safer," Babcock said.

The bear tore a hole in the cedar siding of the garage and then tried to pull the siding off the house, he said.

"That was when my wife got scared that someone was breaking in," he said. "She's pregnant and home alone with our one-year-old."

Babcock said the bears in the area seem to be getting bolder and "aren't afraid of humans." He said he's worried because the bears "should be finding enough to eat in the woods. Maybe there's too many of them."

The conservation officer offered to set up a trap on the property. The incident will be classified as a Category I, the most serious, as the bruin tried to get inside the home.

Babcock said no to the trap, worried another bear would be caught and killed.

In Category I incidents, a trapped bear, if it can be identified as the culprit, is euthanized. The state Department of Environmental Protection, the parent company for the Division of Fish and Wildlife, at one time tried to move trapped bears to another area of the state, but found that most of the trapped bears returned to their "home" territory.

Babcock said Sunday's encounter was not the first with the bear. He said his 7-year-old son went into the yard to release their chickens from the coop for the day, recently, and the bear showed up.

"I didn't notice him, but my son saw him and went back into the house. The bear was just around the corner from me," he said. "The bear just wandered off. Didn't run. He acted like he didn't care. This is his territory and he has no reason to fear man. They (bears) are the predators."

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Bear damages Wantage home, garage trying to get inside