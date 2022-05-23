ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Free 'Tea and Tunes' events offer fun way to help local businesses and artists

By Elle Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpdYC_0fnhSJZl00

The Modern Farm and Artisan Co-op hosted its second free community Tea and Tunes event on Saturday, featuring local up-and-coming duo Projekt Listen.

MOFACO began its Tea and Tunes event in April and organizers say they plan to host it once per month every third Saturday in the evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kat Puzey, who founded MOFACO, said the idea formed from supporting a small business, The Desert Teahouse, which serves a variety of boba teas. Puzey had seen the small business doing pop-ups and wanted to give them the opportunity to have a solid gig once each month while also bringing in a local artist.

Tea and Tunes is a free event for the Southern Utah community and though buying tea is encouraged it's not necessary.

“So, we wanted to provide a space that was like, every third weekend, you can find great local music, you can find the Desert Teahouse, and you can come and chill," Puzey said. "And we also just wanted a free event for the community."

Another reason Puzey is all for bringing in local artists is that she has seen a lack of locations to play in St. George. MOFACO offers its location on Main Street downtown to local businesses and local artists for that one Saturday each month. Currently, there are no lineups for next month's Tea and Tunes and any artist is welcome to message MOFACO on its Instagram or Facebook to perform.

“I just think that it's really crucial. If you want a place where people keep making things if you want to live in a city, where there's a burgeoning art scene," Puzey said. "We want to live in a city where you can get culture and all of these amazing things."

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics. Please help us to continue producing this content at thespectrum.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Free 'Tea and Tunes' events offer fun way to help local businesses and artists

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Red Cliffs Temple gets Angel Moroni statue

ST. GEORGE — Installation of a towering, gilded statue of Angel Moroni drew dozens of onlookers to the Red Cliffs Temple construction site on Tuesday. Crane operators and construction workers collaborated to hoist and secure the statue to a central spire that rises above the three-story building. Other workers, local residents and even visitors snapped photos and recorded videos of the statue's progress to its eventual resting place atop the pink-hued edifice.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
mvprogress.com

Wedding (May 25, 2022)

Andy and Katie Rose announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Abby to Kirk Brown, son of Scott and Kim Brown, this Friday May 27, 2022 in the Cedar City Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception will be held in their honor that...
ABC4

WATCH: St. George teachers wave farewell to students

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – As warm weather surges throughout the Beehive State, school students and faculty alike prepare for summer fun. Today, local law enforcement, teachers, and staff members of Tonaquint Intermediate School in St. George waved farewell to students as they rode the bus after their last day of school on Thursday. The […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint George, UT Business
Saint George, UT
Society
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Business
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
ABC4

Rising heat heads for Utah records today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! The heat is on! We saw above-average temperatures with high pressure in control for our Wednesday and on Thursday we could see the hottest temperatures of the year. Above-average heat should peak on Thursday with the potential to tie or break a record in Salt Lake. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea Culture#Art#Projekt Listen#Mofaco#The Desert Teahouse#Tea And Tunes
KSLTV

Three hospitalized in Parowan crash

PAROWAN, Utah — Three people are hospitalized following a crash when the vehicle crossed two southbound lanes and hit the overpass, ejecting the driver and passenger. Sgt. Cameron Roden with UHP said the crash occurred at 8:09 a.m. A white 2015 Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound on I-15 near milepost 78 when “for an unknown reason,” the vehicle ran off the roadway into the median.
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

566
Followers
631
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy