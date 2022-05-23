The Modern Farm and Artisan Co-op hosted its second free community Tea and Tunes event on Saturday, featuring local up-and-coming duo Projekt Listen.

MOFACO began its Tea and Tunes event in April and organizers say they plan to host it once per month every third Saturday in the evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kat Puzey, who founded MOFACO, said the idea formed from supporting a small business, The Desert Teahouse, which serves a variety of boba teas. Puzey had seen the small business doing pop-ups and wanted to give them the opportunity to have a solid gig once each month while also bringing in a local artist.

Tea and Tunes is a free event for the Southern Utah community and though buying tea is encouraged it's not necessary.

“So, we wanted to provide a space that was like, every third weekend, you can find great local music, you can find the Desert Teahouse, and you can come and chill," Puzey said. "And we also just wanted a free event for the community."

Another reason Puzey is all for bringing in local artists is that she has seen a lack of locations to play in St. George. MOFACO offers its location on Main Street downtown to local businesses and local artists for that one Saturday each month. Currently, there are no lineups for next month's Tea and Tunes and any artist is welcome to message MOFACO on its Instagram or Facebook to perform.

“I just think that it's really crucial. If you want a place where people keep making things if you want to live in a city, where there's a burgeoning art scene," Puzey said. "We want to live in a city where you can get culture and all of these amazing things."

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics. Please help us to continue producing this content at thespectrum.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Free 'Tea and Tunes' events offer fun way to help local businesses and artists