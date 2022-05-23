ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

11 Dallas-Fort Worth Eateries Among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants In Texas

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Texas has been known to have some amazing restaurants . Whether you're in the mood for a juicy steak, some mouthwatering Tex-Mex classics, or a plate of melt-in-your-mouth barbecue, there's definitely a place that'll satisfy.

Yelp compiled a list of the top 100 Texas restaurants for 2022. The website states, "We’ve compiled the Top 100 Restaurants across the Lone Star State—from Houston to Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and even the Texas Panhandle—so you can easily find the best food and drinks to satisfy any craving."

11 Dallas-Fort Worth eateries landed on the list. Here are the DFW eateries featured on the list, along with how they ranked:

Click here to check out the full list.

