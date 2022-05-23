ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Outfielder Wins AAC Player of the Year Honors

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

Cincinnati starts it run to the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats baseball team wrapped up its 2022 regular season this past weekend, and one star just did something only one other UC player has ever achieved. Outfielder Griffin Merritt joined Ian Happ (2015) as the only Bearcats ever to win AAC Player of the Year.

The redshirt junior is the fourth player in program history to win a conference player of the year award after posting a league-leading mark in home runs (17) and a .309 batting average. He also led the league in slugging percentage (.676)

"It's such a surreal feeling right now," Merritt said . "I grew up a Bearcats fan, both my parents went to UC. It's been a dream to play at UC. To bring such a prestigious award back to the University means everything to me. I'm very grateful."

Merritt also made First-Team All-AAC and he's not lying when it comes to the award's meaning after attending La Salle High School in Cincinnati prior to UC.

Four other Bearcats cracked an All-AAC list: Outfielder Paul Komistek, first baseman Ryan Nicholson, pitcher Beau Keathley, and pitcher Conner Linn each made Second Team All-AAC. The Bearcats start their path to the NCAA Tournament with a first-round AAC Tournament matchup on Tuesday against Tulane.

The first pitch is at 9 a.m. on ESPN+.

foxlexington.com

Kentucky baseball is first 12-seed to win SEC Tournament game

HOOVER, Ala. (FOX 56) – Oraj Anu had been down with injuries for a good portion of the season but made his biggest contribution in the biggest game of the season on Wednesday. Anu hit a go-ahead home run to put Kentucky, and Adam Fogel followed him up with...
LEXINGTON, KY
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson Turning Heads As Walk-On in Talent-Laden Ohio State Receiver Room

In a position group that’s loaded with high-end recruits, a walk-on also made a push for playing time during Ohio State’s spring practices. Ohio State has 10 wide receivers on its roster for the 2022 season, and all 10 of them were either four- or five-star recruits. None of them were ranked lower than 151st overall in their respective recruiting classes. Generally, it’s extremely difficult for a walk-on to climb the depth chart in a position group with that much talent.
COLUMBUS, OH
dukebasketballreport.com

Louisville’s Kenny Payne Discovers A Recruiting Innovation

If it wasn’t clear before Kenny Payne hired rising star Nolan Smith away from Duke, it should be now: the man is not messing around about rebuilding Louisville basketball. In a clever and pretty funny move, really, he didn’t hire DJ Wagner’s dad as a coach, a la Larry Brown and Danny Manning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wyso.org

Book Nook: 'Joe Nuxhall: the Old Lefthander & Me: My Conversations with Joe Nuxhall about the Reds, Baseball & Broadcasting' by John Kiesewetter

John Kiesewetter has had a long career as a journalist. For decades he covered the television beat for the Cincinnati Enquirer. As part of his reporting duties he was able to hang out with the long-time broadcasters for the Cincinnati Reds. John spent time in the broadcast booth with Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall and observed their shenanigans. The author has been a baseball fan and a Cincinnati Reds for his entire life. Joe Nuxhall was a legendary pitcher who had some really great seasons pitching for the Reds.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
franchising.com

Multi-Brand Operator Bringing Roy Rogers To Cincinnati Area

Gary Holland’s One Holland Corporation is adding another brand to its growing portfolio thanks to a new 10-unit deal with Roy Rogers Restaurants. The first location is set to open later this year in Cleves, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati. “Cleves is the perfect place for our first Roy Rogers...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati City Council Votes Down Landmark Designation for Terrace Plaza Hotel

The Terrace Plaza Hotel in downtown Cincinnati is not an official historic landmark. Cincinnati City Council's Equitable Growth and Housing Committee voted 7-1 against giving the Terrace Plaza Hotel a local historic landmark designation on May 24. Council member Jeff Cramerding was the sole vote for the designation. This is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ohio brewery buys shuttered Rivertown space for $4.3 million project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Ohio craft brewer with locations in Dayton and Troy is opening its first Cincinnati-area brewery in the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space. Moeller Brew Barn, which opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015 and has since expanded to Troy, is taking over the former...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Frontier Airlines restarting routes to two destinations from Cincinnati

HEBRON, Ky. — Frontier Airlines is restarting its nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham and Philadelphia this week. To celebrate the returning routes, Frontier is offering airfare as low as $69 on nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham and $99 on nonstop flights to Philadelphia. “We are excited to launch service from Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy's Hottest Real Estate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3561 Wild Cherry Way, Mason, OH 45040. Immaculate custom Zicka home in Cherrybrook neighborhood in Deerfield Twp and Mason schools. Over 5,500 sq. ft. in this one-of-a-kind two-story with finished lower level that has rec room with wet bar, theatre room, game room, full bath and two more large rooms. Rooms to be used for up to seven bedrooms or six bedrooms and a study with custom built-ins and French doors. Gorgeous private lot with double patio on cul de sac street. Over $100K of upgrades and updates.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Bridge repair to shut down ramp into Cincinnati for 30 days

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A ramp from Northern Kentucky into Cincinnati will be closed for a month for bridge repair. The I-471 north ramp to westbound US 50 will close for 30 days beginning June 1. Traffic will be detoured onto I-71, the Norwood Lateral and I-75. Crews will work on...
CINCINNATI, OH
