ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, NY

Former Odessa village clerk charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uh8d9_0fnhOmYC00

A former village clerk in the Schuyler County Village of Odessa has been charged with several crimes after an investigation by the state Comptroller's Office, New York State Police and Chemung County District Attorney's Office.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Kristi Pierce, 47, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and defrauding the government, both felonies, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Pierce is accused of padding her timesheets to boost her pay. The alleged thefts occurred from 2012 to 2019 and netted Pierce more than $11,000 in pay she was not entitled to, according to DiNapoli's office.

"For seven years, Ms. Pierce allegedly falsified records to make it look like she worked more hours than she actually did and effectively stole from local taxpayers,” DiNapoli said in a news release.

Public safety: Former Watkins Glen cop who faced felony perjury charges pleads guilty to misdemeanor

For subscribers: Aid for older Southern Tier residents who are struggling: How the United Way will help

Education: New York high school students who fail Regents exams can appeal for graduation credit

Pierce, who was employed as Odessa village clerk from 2005 to 2019, allegedly falsified timesheets to make it appear she worked more than 25 hours per week, which was the minimum needed to accrue vacation time.

The scheme made it appear Pierce had qualified for vacation time when she actually hadn’t, investigators said. She then put in for time off and collected more than $11,000 for vacation days that she was never entitled to.

Pierce was arraigned on the charges by Schuyler County Judge Scott A. Miller.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Former Odessa village clerk charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Woman indicted for burglaries in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for allegedly entering several sheds in Elmira to steal property, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Danielle McCormick has been indicted on charges related to two burglaries in the month of April. The indictment states that on April 23, McCormick entered a shed on Elm […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Wayland man arrested for 2 burglaries in 3 days at same house

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland man has been arrested in connection to two burglaries at the same house in three days, alongside another woman, according to police. Brandon Rawleigh, 24, was arrested by New York State Police on May 25 in connection to the alleged burglaries from earlier this month. Police said that Rawleigh […]
WAYLAND, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Dryden man arrested on Superior Court warrant

Police say a Dryden man was arrested on a Superior Court warrant. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larry D. Kirkland, 56, of Dryden for failure to appear in court. Kirkland was arrested on a 2015 Superior Court warrant from Schuyler County Court. He...
DRYDEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuyler County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Schuyler County, NY
City
Odessa, NY
Chemung County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Watkins Glen, NY
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Woman connected with Yates County midwifery case found guilty

A woman connected to a Penn Yan midwife who made national news has been found guilty of felony charges. The Finger Lakes Times reports Melissa Carman was found guilty last week of unlawfully practicing midwifery and evidence tampering. Carman, who lives in Belfast, was convicted of helping Elizabeth Catlin in her midwifery practice by giving her drugs without prescriptions. Catlin was sentenced to probation and community service in December in a case that drew national attention. Catlin was originally charged with negligent homicide after a woman in her care died at Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Sheriff’s deputy Isaac Eames stole $500K before murder-suicide; wounded wife charged with thefts

Syracuse, NY -- An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy stole $529,166.24 from county coffers before murdering his son, wounding his wife, and fatally shooting himself in February, District Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced Thursday. On Thursday, Isaac Eames’ wounded wife, Karen, 46, was arrested on felony grand larceny and criminal possession...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Elmira man arrested for DWI

Police say an Elmira man was arrested after a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander C. Beach, 23, of Elmira for driving while intoxicated. Upon investigation, Beach was found to be operating his motor vehicle while in an intoxicated state. He...
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Murray
Person
Thomas Dinapoli
WNBF News Radio 1290

Cortland County Man Charged With Burglary

A Cortland man is charged with felony burglary and petit larceny for allegedly breaking into a business on Route 13 in the Town of Cortlandville back on November 8, 2022. Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect who entered the closed business and stole items as 32-year-old Stephen Elwood of Cortland.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo teen arrested for trying to hit police

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo teen has been arrested for allegedly destroying property and later attempting to hit police during his arrest. According to Canisteo Police, officers responded to a report on May 25 that the 15-year-old allegedly damaged property at an address on Greenwood Street. When arrested, police said the teen resisted and […]
CANISTEO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Florida man arrested in Oswego by Drug Task Force

OSWEGO — After a joint investigation between the city of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force, a Florida resident has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Nicholas Burris, 38, of Miami, Florida, was arrested and charged with two...
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Grand Larceny#New York State Police#Fraud#Comptroller S Office#The United Way#Education
ithaca.com

Three Tioga officers graduate from Corrections Academy

May was a month filled with accomplishments for the members of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department. On May 6, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officers Micah Marshall, Brandon Roe and Dalton Russell graduated from the Chenango County Corrections Academy. The academy was located at the Chenango County Sheriff’s...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

OCSD employee charged after falsely reporting incident at high school

OSWEGO — The Oswego Police Department arrested Brian Parrotte, 55, of Oswego, who is an employee of the Oswego City School District, after he falsely reported an incident at Oswego High School Thursday. Officers were dispatched to Oswego High School, located at 2 Buccaneer Boulevard, at 12:41 p.m. Thursday...
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Willard State Hospital among ‘Seven to Save’ historical sites in NY

The Preservation League of NYS included Willard State Hospital in Romulus on its ‘Seven to Save’ list of the most endangered historical sites in the state. Willard State Hospital- formally named Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane- was built in 1869 on the east side of Seneca Lake at the site of the short-lived Ovid Agricultural College. The facility came to national attention in 1995 when workers discovered hundreds of suitcases in the attic containing the belongings of former patients.
WILLARD, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Man allegedly strangles, strikes victim in presence of children

A Town of Cortlandville man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly strangled and struck a victim in the presence of children at a residence in the Village of McGraw, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Matthew D. Cranston, 28, allegedly strangled and struck the victim “several...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Montour Falls man arrested after domestic incident

Police arrested a Montour Falls man following a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah C. Beach, 42, of Montour Falls for criminal mischief. The arrest stems from an incident that took place on May 21 in Montour Falls. Beach was additionally...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
WIBX 950

Police Looking to Identify Alleged Theft Suspect in West Monroe

Police are asking for help from the pubic identifying a suspect in a larceny investigation in Oswego County. State Police out of the Hastings barracks were called to the Petro Gas Station located at 2634 State Route 49 in the town of West Monroe, New York for a reported theft. The incident is reported to have taken place on May 1, 2022 at approximately 6:50pm.
WEST MONROE, NY
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

570
Followers
204
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy