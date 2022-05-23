Largo Police Arrest Murder Suspect

LARGO, Fla. – On Friday, May 20, 2022, at 4:41 pm, Largo Police patrol units responded to a residence inside Buckeye Mobile Home Park for a welfare check.

Once on the scene, officers found an adult male deceased inside the mobile home with what appeared to be suspicious physical trauma to his body. The victim’s name is not being released due to Marsy’s Law.

Detectives with Largo Police responded to the scene shortly after and began a detailed investigation where they were able to identify and locate the suspect involved over the course of a couple of days.

Detectives discovered that the victim and suspect were known to each other, but they were not related.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, the suspect, Thomas Henderson Jr., 27, was located in Hillsborough County and arrested on the following charges:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Violation of Probation

2nd Degree Murder (warrant)

