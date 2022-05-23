Are These Denim Tracksuits the Latest Post-Pandemic Uniform?

Click here to read the full article.

Launched during the pandemic, genderless denim brand Non recently debuted what could be the post-Covid-19 uniform.

The London-based label’s new denim tracksuits and bucket hats for Spring/Summer 2022 check all the boxes in terms of what consumers are now looking for in apparel: genderless designs and sizes, comfort-focused material for all-day wear and sustainable fibers and production methods. The Y2K-inspired style of loose-fitting attire and retro headwear is an added bonus.

“Tracksuits have always represented easy dressing and I think that’s really appealing today,” Pete Hellyer, Non’s founder and creative director, told Rivet. “And denim in particular has often been synonymous with gender-neutral style—so combining the two seemed like a natural fit.”

With origins in workwear, denim has always been a unisex fabric. Levi’s 501 jeans—the first pair of jeans ever created—feature a mid rise and a relaxed fit, naturally accommodating all genders.

Non’s latest range includes track pants, track shirts and bucket hats in raw, dark and light denim featuring exposed white selvedge side stripes for a coordinating head-to-toe look. Each item is made of equal parts recycled and organic cotton and includes a hangtag containing a digital ID powered by EON, the technology firm behind CircularID Protocol, a platform that serves as a digital system of record for products across their lifecycle. The tags provide wearers with origin information and care instructions, like fabric composition and tips to improve end-of-life management.

The tracksuit was a natural next step for the brand, which prides itself on its comfortable matching sets.

“This is our first tracksuit but it’s really true to our DNA—head-to-toe matching looks is how we always present the product,” Hellyer said. “Comfort is always key for us with our exclusive selvedge fabric as an ‘everyday’ 12-ounce weight that is easy to wear throughout the different seasons. All of our pieces have a really soft hand feel in raw, and even more so in the washes we offer.”

Styles are available now on the SSENSE, HIP, Incu and Non sites and retail for 55-200 pounds (approximately $71-$261). The range is offered in unisex sizes S-XL for tops and XS-XL, or 26-34, for bottoms.