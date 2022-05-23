ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Are These Denim Tracksuits the Latest Post-Pandemic Uniform?

By Liz Warren
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Launched during the pandemic, genderless denim brand Non recently debuted what could be the post-Covid-19 uniform.

The London-based label’s new denim tracksuits and bucket hats for Spring/Summer 2022 check all the boxes in terms of what consumers are now looking for in apparel: genderless designs and sizes, comfort-focused material for all-day wear and sustainable fibers and production methods. The Y2K-inspired style of loose-fitting attire and retro headwear is an added bonus.

“Tracksuits have always represented easy dressing and I think that’s really appealing today,” Pete Hellyer, Non’s founder and creative director, told Rivet. “And denim in particular has often been synonymous with gender-neutral style—so combining the two seemed like a natural fit.”

With origins in workwear, denim has always been a unisex fabric. Levi’s 501 jeans—the first pair of jeans ever created—feature a mid rise and a relaxed fit, naturally accommodating all genders.

Non’s latest range includes track pants, track shirts and bucket hats in raw, dark and light denim featuring exposed white selvedge side stripes for a coordinating head-to-toe look. Each item is made of equal parts recycled and organic cotton and includes a hangtag containing a digital ID powered by EON, the technology firm behind CircularID Protocol, a platform that serves as a digital system of record for products across their lifecycle. The tags provide wearers with origin information and care instructions, like fabric composition and tips to improve end-of-life management.

The tracksuit was a natural next step for the brand, which prides itself on its comfortable matching sets.

“This is our first tracksuit but it’s really true to our DNA—head-to-toe matching looks is how we always present the product,” Hellyer said. “Comfort is always key for us with our exclusive selvedge fabric as an ‘everyday’ 12-ounce weight that is easy to wear throughout the different seasons. All of our pieces have a really soft hand feel in raw, and even more so in the washes we offer.”

Styles are available now on the SSENSE, HIP, Incu and Non sites and retail for 55-200 pounds (approximately $71-$261). The range is offered in unisex sizes S-XL for tops and XS-XL, or 26-34, for bottoms.

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Free People and Hoka Serve Up Summery Sneakers and Slides

Click here to read the full article. The footwear features unique colors and prints inspired by FP Movement’s S22 apparel line. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOn Running Fights Tight Supply From Vietnam Factory ClosuresPerformance Sports Spurs Asics North America to Fifth Straight Quarterly GainAllbirds Drops 'Most Technical' Running Shoe YetBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Denim to Spike to $88.1 Billion By 2030, Led by Skinny Jeans, Men’s Denim

Click here to read the full article. Skinny jeans are not dead—in fact, they’re fueling denim’s projected growth through 2030. Research firm Allied Market Research estimated that the denim industry will grow to $88.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2 percent. While the body-hugging fit segment held the highest market share in 2020, skinny jeans are projected to achieve the highest CAGR of all fit types from 2021 to 2030, growing at a rate of 6 percent in that time. The news underscores the continuous debate positioning skinny jeans against other fit types. In March, the...
NFL
Sourcing Journal

Louis Vuitton Showcases Virgil Abloh’s Final Nike Collab in Brooklyn Exhibit

Click here to read the full article. The short-running exhibition showcases all 47 Air Force 1 designs the late designer created for the label’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike Cuts Ties With Russian FranchiseesFoot Locker CEO: 'We Have Not Been Offering Customers Enough Choice'CBP Counterfeit Bust Nabs $2 Million in Gucci, Louis Vuitton FakesBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BROOKLYN, NY
Sourcing Journal

Reebok Partners With Zappos for First Adaptive Footwear Line

Click here to read the full article. The Reebok Fit to Fit line currently consists of two sneaker styles, one focused on performance, the other on lifestyle. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMacy's Will Sell Exclusive Reebok ProductReebok Links Up With South Korean LicenseeShuffle Board: C-Suite Moves at Nordstrom, Burlington, JD, Zappos, American TextileBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim#Tracksuit#Organic Cotton#Jeans#Non#Eon
Sourcing Journal

FIT Grad Update: Amber Harkonen on Her Secondhand Fashion Studio

Click here to read the full article. For many students, college coursework is the first step toward building a career in their chosen field. Exemplifying this, a number of graduates from the Fashion Institute of Technology’s denim class have gone on to work in the industry. Carved in Blue is catching up with students from the course to see where their post-graduate lives have taken them. Amber Harkonen spoke with Carved in Blue about the business she launched and denim’s water impact. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com. More from Sourcing JournalBlue Cast: Endrime's Mohsin Sajid Shares Impressions of KingpinsFast Fashion Turns Global South into 'Dumpsite'In the Works: Circle Book 3Best of Sourcing JournalDenim’s Most Iconic Moments in Film
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Did Kohl’s Just Tell Everyone It Isn’t Interested in Selling?

Click here to read the full article. The timing of Kohl’s latest statement raises new questions, namely if the retailer wants to sell itself—and whether it can fetch top dollar. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShuffle Board: Under Armour, CFDA Bigwigs Depart, Carter's Taps Hilary Duff as Chief Mom OfficerKohl's Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales SagIkea to Invest $3 Billion in Global Retail ExpansionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Children’s Place Talks Amazon Launch, Pack-and-Hold Strategy

Click here to read the full article. Starting in July, Amazon will launch the company’s Gymboree brand on its e-commerce platform. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Hit With Discrimination ComplaintRoss CEO Explains $183 Million Q1 Sales ShortfallKohl's Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales SagBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

TJ Maxx Owner: ‘Most Recession Proof’ Name in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. The right merchandise mix and careful price increases helped TJX offset higher costs in a way that Walmart, Target and Amazon couldn’t. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCentury 21 Is New York's Newest Comeback KidTuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthApparel Fueled 21% Sales Growth at Dillard's in Q1Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

PG Denim’s Paolo Gnutti Applies Luxury Look to Isko Fabrics

Click here to read the full article. A new collaboration showcases the luxury appeal of denim. Turkish denim mill Isko teamed with PG Denim founder Paolo Gnutti to create Isko Luxury by PG—Born to Amaze, a capsule collection combining popular fabric franchises like Isko Scratch + Jean and Isko Cosy with Gnutti’s high-end approach to fabric product development. Geared to the premium and luxury markets, the collection debuted last week at Denim Premiere Vision in Berlin. “The collaboration with Isko is exciting on so many levels because together we can really take the premium sector to the next level thanks to the company’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Vans Executive Outlines Plans for Brand Revival

Click here to read the full article. Plus, VF CEO Steve Rendle said supply-chain disruption hit Supreme hardest, though he’s optimistic about bringing Tremaine Emory aboard. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart-Backed Worker-Safety Program Expands to CambodiaVans Accuses MSCHF of Violating Temporary Restraining OrderWhy The North Face Recruited New Recommerce PartnersBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Denim PV Report: Smarter Ways to Achieve Better Products

Click here to read the full article. The denim industry’s show season was in full force last week at Denim Premiere Vision in Berlin, where more than 80 exhibitors gathered to showcase Fall/Winter 23-24 collections and their latest sustainable R&D developments. Following Kingpins Amsterdam in mid-April and Bangladesh Denim Expo May 10-11, some exhibitors said they believed Denim Premiere Vision would fare better with later dates. For many, however, the show was an opportunity to come down from the reunion-like high in Amsterdam four weeks prior and dive deeper into the nuances of collections and new processes. It was also a chance for...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales Sag

Click here to read the full article. The retailer opted to pack and hold some of the late-arriving holiday goods that it believes will still resonate with customers in the fall. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShuffle Board: Under Armour, CFDA Bigwigs Depart, Carter's Taps Hilary Duff as Chief Mom OfficerRoss CEO Explains $183 Million Q1 Sales ShortfallChildren's Place Talks Amazon Launch, Pack-and-Hold StrategyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Patagonia Lawsuit Slams ‘Goin’ Nowhere’ Beanies and Tees

Click here to read the full article. The outdoor retailer claims a design sold by Mad Engine’s Neff Headwear brand is “nearly identical” to its own P-6 trademark. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalH&M Coughs Up $36 Million in New York CrackdownVans Accuses MSCHF of Violating Temporary Restraining OrderShuffle Board: New JCP, Dollar Tree CMOs, Kontoor Names ESG Head, IPR Center Selects DirectorBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LAW
Sourcing Journal

Nuyarn Performance Merino Wool Lands in Active T-Shirt Collection

Click here to read the full article. New Zealand-based Nuyarn uses a twist-free technique in spinning wool to better harness its natural attributes. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCotton Conundrum: Hand-Wringing Turns to Action in IndiaLenzing and Dupont Roll Out High-Performing MaterialsLifeLabs Lands $6M for Temperature-Regulating ClothesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

How Rihanna’s Billionaire Style Is Influencing Maternity Fashion

Click here to read the full article. A Saint Laurent bralette, a laced Dundas minidress and Y/Project jeans are among the sartorial highlights seen on new mom Rihanna that are triggering a whole new vibe in the maternity fashion category. The Fenty entrepreneur reportedly gave birth to a baby boy this week. The vintage pink Chanel puffer coat, body jewelry and ripped jeans Rihanna wore to announce her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky in January, however, was just a taste of what was to come. In the 48 hours following her pregnancy announcement, fashion e-commerce aggregator Lovethesale reported a 312 percent increase in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Trendalytics: Men Get Playful with Experimental Denim

Click here to read the full article. The denim category is continuing to heat up, and the men’s category is playing a crucial role. This month, research firm Allied Market Research estimated that the denim industry will grow to $88.1 billion by 2030, with the men’s segment at the forefront. Men’s denim accounted for the largest share in 2020, making up almost half of the global jeans sector, and it’s expected to keep the lead position through 2030. Recent campaigns from brands like Wrangler, which put out a collection in partnership with Paramount Network’s hit series “Yellowstone,” as well as Hudson, which partnered...
NFL
Sourcing Journal

Challenge the Fabric: Fiber Innovators Dissect Fashion’s Sustainable Opportunity

Click here to read the full article. By connecting brands and suppliers, CTF aims to increase awareness about biobased, man-made cellulosic fiber material. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDenim Brands and Suppliers Team Up for Sustainable AlternativesUp Close: In Conversation with Pangaia's Christine GoulayH&M Brand Now Making Clothing With SpinnovaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Leans on Consumer-Facing Fit Tools to Help Reduce Returns

Click here to read the full article. Levi’s is securing its ranking as a top-fitting denim brand with two new initiatives dedicated to helping online shoppers find their size. The brand recently debuted the “See It In My Size” and “What’s My Size?” tools in select markets, bridging the gap between what customers see online and what actually fits their bodies. The See It In My Size feature offers customers the opportunity to select an image of the product being worn on someone whose size, height, body shape or skin tone best reflects their own. The company called for employees and micro influencers...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Why the Birthday of the Blue Jean Continues to Be Celebrated

Click here to read the full article. It’s been nearly a century and a half since the humble blue jean was born. Back on May 20, 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patented the process of putting rivets at the stress points in men’s denim work pants. Today, the garment isn’t just iconic, it’s worn around the world for all manner of occasions that range from work to meet ups with friends to the Met Gala. While the earlier days of the pandemic may be remembered as the glory days of loungewear, consumers walked into 2022 wanting something dressier yet still...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Ross CEO Explains $183 Million Q1 Sales Shortfall

Click here to read the full article. Merchandise and execution missteps compounded rising freight and fuel costs for the off-price retailer. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChildren's Place Talks Amazon Launch, Pack-and-Hold StrategyKohl's Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales SagClosed Launches Minimarket to Elevate Made in Europe GoodsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy