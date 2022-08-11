Where to Watch ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Online

Sonic is speeding into another streaming service. After debuting on Paramount+ in May, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video for those with an Amazon Prime membership.

Ben Schwartz reprises his voice role as Sonic, while Idris Elba joins as the voice of Knuckles, a self-professed “echidna warrior” with a quill to pick with the bright blue hedgehog. Knuckles joins forces with Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in search of the Master Emerald, a powerful gemstone that can control the universe. Colleen O’Shaughnessey is the voice of Tails, and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter return as Sonic’s best human friends Tom and Madie Wachowski.

Paramount earlier this week announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters in December 2024.

Keep reading below for other ways to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 online and how to catch up on the first film and animated series.

How to Watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Online

Amazon Prime members can now stream Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for free on Amazon Prime Video . A membership to Amazon Prime costs $15 monthly or $139 annually, and new subscribers can try a free 30-day trial. Otherwise, the Sonic sequel is available to rent for $5 and up or purchase for $10 on Amazon Prime.

Buy: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' $5.99

The movie is also streaming on Paramount+ , where it first landed in May. The service costs $5 per month for the Essential plan or $10 for the Premium package. Both options include the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie in addition to Paramount+ original content including Mike Judge’s new Beavis and Butt-Head series , Yellowstone prequel show 1883 , Strange New Worlds and other Star Trek series, The Godfather -inspired show The Offer , Halo , the Emmy-nominated RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and others. A subscription also comes with access to movies and shows from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and the Smithsonian channel and Paramount feature films such as The Lost City , Django Unchained , Scream , The Fighter and more.

Subscribers of Paramount+ Premium can also access their local CBS station live, watch CBS sports (including March Madness , Champions League and NFL games ), enjoy ad-free content (with the exception of live TV and select shows), stream on up to three devices, create profiles for other family members and download select content for offline viewing.

Paramount+ Subscription



$5 and up monthly





Buy now

You can rent or buy or rent both movies on digital on iTunes ($4 to $15), Google Play , Vudu or YouTube Movies & Shows .

If you’re located outside of the U.S., you can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN to access your Paramount+ account. The service ($7 to $13 monthly) lets you log into high-speed servers across 94 countries while keeping your data private and secure; learn more here .

Where to Buy or Rent Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is available to buy on digital, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD for $18 to $35 from Amazon , Best Buy , Target (which also offers plenty of Lego sets, collectibles and other merch for Sonic superfans ) and Walmart (which also has Sonic toys, clothing and more).

You can rent or buy the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie for $3 to $15 on Amazon Prime Video (Prime members can stream for free) Google Play , iTunes , Vudu and YouTube , or purchase it on sale for $8 to $19 on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K from Amazon , Best Buy , Target and Walmart .

Both films are also available in a two-movie Blu-ray collection at select retailers.

Where to Watch Animated Sonic the Hedgehog Shows

Animated series and movies including Sonic X , Sonic the Hedgehog , Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog , Sonic Underground and Sonic Boom are available to stream on Paramount+ , Amazon Prime Video (with a Prime membership) and iTunes and to buy on Vudu .

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 4K Ultra HD

Buy: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' 4K UHD $17.96

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 SteelBook Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray (Best Buy Exclusive)

.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 DVD

Pre-Order 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' SteelBook Edition at Best Buy $35 Buy now

Sonic the Hedgehog 2-Movie Blu-ray Collection at Walmart

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' DVD at Target $20 Buy now

'Sonic the Hedgehog' 2-Movie Collection at Walmart $30 Buy now

Click here to read the full article.