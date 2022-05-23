ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the series loss to Alabama affects Arkansas in the latest polls

By Taylor Jones
The Arkansas Razorbacks have seen their share of struggles over the final two weeks of the regular season, dropping their final two weekend series to Vanderbilt and Alabama respectively.

As the Razorbacks shift their focus to the SEC Baseball Tournament beginning Wednesday, their stock in the latest weekly polls has fallen. In all but one poll, Arkansas is ranked no higher than no. 10 for the first time all season.

Here’s a look at where Arkansas Baseball ranks in the latest national polls:

D1Baseball.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qhqX_0fnhNLsU00 Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland (13) throws to first base against Illinois State during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

This week: no. 13 Last week: no. 7 Click to view the latest rankings from D1Baseball.com

Baseball America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGO9U_0fnhNLsU00 Arkansas batter Chris Lanzilli (18) against Illinois State during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

This week: No. 11 Last week: No. 7 Click to view the latest poll from Baseball America

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHito_0fnhNLsU00 Arkansas batter Cayden Wallace (7) against North Carolina State during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

This week: no. 8 Last week: no. 6 Click to view the latest rankings from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

Perfect Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ymjv_0fnhNLsU00 Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens (17) makes a play at first against Pine Bluff during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

This week: no. 12 Last week: no. 8 Click to view the latest poll from Perfect Game

USA Today Coaches Poll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxLmZ_0fnhNLsU00 Arkansas batter Robert Moore (1) against Pine Bluff during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

This week: no. 10 Last week: no. 5 Click to view the latest poll from USA Today

