How the series loss to Alabama affects Arkansas in the latest polls

The Arkansas Razorbacks have seen their share of struggles over the final two weeks of the regular season, dropping their final two weekend series to Vanderbilt and Alabama respectively.

As the Razorbacks shift their focus to the SEC Baseball Tournament beginning Wednesday, their stock in the latest weekly polls has fallen. In all but one poll, Arkansas is ranked no higher than no. 10 for the first time all season.

Here’s a look at where Arkansas Baseball ranks in the latest national polls:

D1Baseball.com

Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland (13) throws to first base against Illinois State during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Baseball America

Arkansas batter Chris Lanzilli (18) against Illinois State during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

Arkansas batter Cayden Wallace (7) against North Carolina State during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Perfect Game

Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens (17) makes a play at first against Pine Bluff during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

USA Today Coaches Poll

Arkansas batter Robert Moore (1) against Pine Bluff during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

1

1