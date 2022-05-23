How the series loss to Alabama affects Arkansas in the latest polls
The Arkansas Razorbacks have seen their share of struggles over the final two weeks of the regular season, dropping their final two weekend series to Vanderbilt and Alabama respectively.
As the Razorbacks shift their focus to the SEC Baseball Tournament beginning Wednesday, their stock in the latest weekly polls has fallen. In all but one poll, Arkansas is ranked no higher than no. 10 for the first time all season.
Here’s a look at where Arkansas Baseball ranks in the latest national polls:
D1Baseball.comThis week: no. 13 Last week: no. 7 Click to view the latest rankings from D1Baseball.com
Baseball AmericaThis week: No. 11 Last week: No. 7 Click to view the latest poll from Baseball America
Collegiate Baseball NewspaperThis week: no. 8 Last week: no. 6 Click to view the latest rankings from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper
Perfect GameThis week: no. 12 Last week: no. 8 Click to view the latest poll from Perfect Game
USA Today Coaches PollThis week: no. 10 Last week: no. 5 Click to view the latest poll from USA Today
1
1
Comments / 0