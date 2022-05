The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Monday morning just before 11:00 am, the First Interstate Bank on Union Avenue in Grants Pass was robbed. After demanding money, the male suspect fled from the bank on foot to the parking lot of the nearby Walgreens where a vehicle was waiting for him. The suspect left in an unknown direction. Nobody was physically injured during the robbery, but many were in fear for their safety.

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO