ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple May Be Bringing Back A Classic Internet Device

By Rob Rich
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the end of Apple's AirPort in 2018, Apple hasn't had a network adapter for sale. That appears to be changing, according to an FCC...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 5

Related
Digital Trends

The best Verizon phone deals for May 2022

If you’re already a Verizon customer looking to upgrade to an unlimited plan or you’re thinking about switching carriers and you’re also in the market for a new smartphone, then there are always Verizon phone deals on tap that offer a great way to score a new flagship device for as little as nothing. There are a lot of them to sort through, though, and some offers are naturally better than others, so to help you cut right to the chase, we’ve picked out the five best Verizon phone deals available right now on top-tier devices from brands including Apple and Samsung. And as an added bonus, none of these smartphone deals require you to buy two devices in order to save.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Can Be Yours for Just $200 With an Eligible Trade-In

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. When it comes to tech, it can be worth waiting a little after a product comes out before upgrading to it, especially if you like to save money. That's why we wanted to spotlight this offer from Samsung. Right now, you can get the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for as low as $199 (after a $1,000 credit) when you trade in your old device. That is $150 more than the max trade-in value at the phone's launch. The Galaxy S22 Ultra came out in February sporting the handy stylus of the Galaxy Note and starting at $1,199.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Connector#Internet#A2657#Nda
TechSpot

Warren Buffett wouldn't pay $25 for all the Bitcoin in the world, but he does like Activision Blizzard

What just happened? If someone offered you all the Bitcoin in the world for $25, you'd be unlikely to turn it down, given that BTC has a market cap of around $746 billion. But Warren Buffett, better known as the third-richest man in the world and a very successful investor, wouldn't take that deal because Bitcoin isn't actually worth anything or produces anything, according to him.
STOCKS
The Verge

Verizon customers’ bills are going up starting in June for... reasons

Many Verizon customers are going to see a few extra dollars on their next phone bill. Starting in June, Verizon is raising the administrative fee it charges postpaid customers by $1.35, bringing it up to $3.30 per voice line. The fee increase only applies to voice lines — if you have a data-only line for a tablet, for example, there’s no change.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Another phone scam targets Verizon customers

Here's a warning for Verizon subscribers. Actually, this warning is for everyone with a smartphone, a tablet, and even a smartwatch. Yesterday, this writer received a phone call that was allegedly from Verizon Wireless. Even though we missed the call, thanks to Google Assistant's ability to transcribe messages, we could read the message which said, "Dear Verizon Wireless Customer your account have (sic) been suspended for verification to reactivate your account please press one to speak with a customer service representative.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
FCC
Jake Wells

Signs your iPhone or Android phone has been hacked

User looking at photo on phonePhoto by Thought Catalog (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Wondering if that computer in your pocket is really safe? That's a legit concern as have so much of our digital lives on our phones. Here are a few things to look out for whether you have an iPhone or Android phone.
TechRadar

Your Android phone is about to get a serious security update

Building on its plan to replace third-party cookies on the web, Google is bringing its new Privacy Sandbox standards to mobile to improve user privacy on Android smartphones. For those unfamiliar, the search giant’s Privacy Sandbox initiative consists of several parts including Google Topics and FLEDGE. While Google Topics splits the web into different topics and divides users into groupings depending on their interests, FLEDGE is dedicated to facilitating remarketing or showing ads on websites based on a user’s previous browsing history.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Digital Trends

Walmart’s best deal today is a 50-inch 4K TV for just $298

One of the best TV deals around for anyone on a budget, you can snap up a Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $298 at Walmart. Normally priced at $358, you save $60 on the already well-priced 4K TV easily making it one of the more attractive Vizio TV deals around. Ideally suited for many different surroundings, snap up this great Vizio TV today before the deal ends.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of Any Network You've Connected To

Remembering every Wi-Fi password for all networks you've ever logged in to is no easy task. But there's good news: The password should be stored on your laptop, even if it's a school, work or coffee shop network. However, if it doesn't automatically connect to the network next time, you may have to do a little digging to find out what the password is.
COMPUTERS
KTVL

Google warns Chrome users to update browser now

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — Google confirmed its Chrome browser has multiple new vulnerabilities that could impact your browser. Google is advising Chrome users to update their browsers as soon as possible. Updating Chrome is fast and easy. To force Chrome to update manually, follow these simple steps:. Click the...
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Cable companies offering free internet service – See if you qualify

Access to the internet is, for many, a basic necessity. The pandemic has proven a need for stable, high-speed connections so that people can work from home. But it also serves as a vital tool for those looking for employment. Unfortunately, affordable internet access isn’t as widespread as many think....
BUSINESS
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy