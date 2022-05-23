ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family devastated by San Francisco pro cyclist's murder in Texas

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- The family of San Francisco pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson was wrestling with her "senseless, tragic loss" in the wake of her slaying in Austin, Texas, last week.

They also wanted to refute reports from the Austin police that the murder was related to a love triangle.

"While we will not elaborate about the ongoing investigation, we do feel it's important to clarify that at the time of her death, those closest to her clearly understood, directly from Moriah, that she was not in a romantic relationship with anyone," the family said in a statement to KPIX.

In a statement to the Austin American Statesman, pro cyclist Colin Strickland said he had a brief relationship with Wilson after meeting her in Austin in October. The relationship was short-lived and had turned platonic and professional.

Meanwhile, Texas law enforcement officials continued Monday to search for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is accused of killing a cyclist.

In the statement, the grief stricken family described Wilson as a passionate, caring person.

"There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss," the family said. "Moriah was a talented, kind, and caring young woman. Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of. Our family, and all those who loved her, will forever miss her."

"Recently, Moriah had become incredibly passionate about building stronger communities. With her visibility and presence in the cycling world, she wanted to empower young women athletes, encourage people of all walks of life to find joy and meaning through sport and community, and inspire all to chase their dreams."

Authorities said the 25-year-old Wilson was found dead May 11 in an East Austin home on Maple Ave. She had traveled from San Francisco and was staying in town before riding in a gravel race in Hico

According to the Austin American Statesman, investigators spoke with Armstrong on May 12 and confronted her with video surveillance that investigators say shows a vehicle matching one she drives pulling up to the residence where Wilson was staying.

One minute earlier, investigators said, Wilson had returned to the residence after swimming with Armstrong's boyfriend.

