ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Christina Perri is expecting rainbow baby after multiple pregnancy losses

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3Mee_0fnhGafo00

Christina Perri is expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile.

“Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we’re very excited,” the songwriter announced on Instagram Monday , referencing the baby girl she lost in 2020 and her 4-year-old daughter, respectively.

“We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying every day to choose joy,” Perri concluded.

In the sweet social media upload, Carmella opened a gift containing sonogram shots. A pink bow was tied to the present, and matching confetti rained down on the little one’s head.

When Perri and Costabile, 34, joined their daughter, Carmella adorably kissed her mom’s budding belly.

The couple, who wed in December 2017 in New York, welcomed their daughter in January 2018. Two years later, Perri suffered a miscarriage.

“Baby was 11 weeks old at the time,” the Pennsylvania native wrote via Instagram in January 2020. “We are shocked & completely heartbroken. We were only 1 week away from sharing the news.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9MEO_0fnhGafo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fRG7_0fnhGafo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbcyV_0fnhGafo00

Perri clarified that she was “sad but not ashamed,” writing, “When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.”

Six months later, she and the comedian announced another pregnancy. “Carmella is gonna be a big sister !!!” the then-expectant star gushed in July 2020. “Our rainbow baby is coming in January.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjW8k_0fnhGafo00
Christina Perri and Paul Costabile welcomed Carmella in January 2018.
christinaperri/Instagram

The couple’s daughter was “born silent” in November 2020, with Perri tweeting, “Last night we lost our baby girl . … She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”

The “Jar of Hearts” singer gave an Instagram update the following month, writing that she was continuing “to heal” from the pregnancy loss .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233qpy_0fnhGafo00
The couple tied the knot in December 2017.
Getty Images

“The days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one,” she wrote in the now-deleted December 2020 post. “We’re not OK, but we believe in a day we will be.”

Perri concluded that while the tragedy was “the worst experience” of her life, she had also never felt “more loved” at the same time.

“Me, paul, and carmella all wrap each other up in love and in sadness everyday,” she explained. “We’re learning to navigate our grief together. Some days we can’t swim, some days we float fine. Every day we burst into tears and every day we find moments to laugh.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

After Her Miscarriage, Britney Spears Gushes Over Bonding With A Baby She Met On Vacation

While most travelers rave over the food, drinks and downtime they enjoyed during a getaway, the highlight of Britney Spears' trip to Mexico was the little girl she met!On Instagram, the singer shared a video that recapped her and fiancé Sam Asgahri's vacation, showing her rolling around on the sand topless, exploring their surroundings, and most importantly, interacting with the adorable tot. The post comes less than a week after the 34-year-old revealed she suffered a miscarriage early on in her third pregnancy."I swear this baby 👶🏼 was unbelievable !!! Most babies that small are extremely guarded and if someone...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Loren Brovarnik is pregnant 8 months after giving birth

“90 Day Fiancé” star Loren Brovarnik is expecting her third child with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik — just eight months after welcoming their second. Loren posted photos to Instagram Friday revealing her baby bump alongside Alexei and their sons, Shai, 2, and Asher, 8 months, who were born in April 2020 and August 2021, respectively. “Happy Early Mother’s Day 💕,” the pregnant reality star, 33, began her caption. “We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!” Loren shared that she and Alexei, also 33, are “going to wait” to learn the sex of their baby-to-be, but regardless, they are “so overjoyed”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmella
Person
Christina Perri
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Cause Of Death Revealed: Singer Shot Herself With Firearm

Just a few weeks after it was revealed that Naomi Judd died at 75 years old, her daughter Ashley Judd is giving more details about what happened. While appearing on Good Morning America, she explained how her family has been doing in the wake of the tragedy and shared why the family was hesitant to share more details about her mother's death. “She used a weapon … a firearm,” the actress divulged. “So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”Ashley said it's important for them to talk about mental health so they can help others who are struggling....
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Trouble In Paradise For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom? Singer Seen Without Her Wedding Ring On Multiple Occasions

Is everything OK between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Fans are convinced that the duo split, as the singer hasn't been spotted wearing her engagement ring. At the 2022 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, May 2, the brunette beauty, 37, wore a gorgeous gown and a ring on that finger — but it wasn't her ruby engagement ring. Then, while appearing on American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, no rings were spotted on her fingers, one Twitter user pointed out. The "Roar" songstress also hasn't posted with her man that often, although on April 29, she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Baby
musictimes.com

'American Idol’ Fans Slam Noah Thompson Win, Finale ‘Rigged’ Real Season 22 Result

Fans of "American Idol" are outraged that Noah Thompson won Season 2022. Fans are accusing the show and its creators of rigging the results, and many couldn't believe it. The season finale aired on ABC on Sunday, with fans seeing the thrilling season dwindle down to only three finalists, with the remaining competitors under the trio of judges - Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.
TV SHOWS
extratv

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby News

On Thursday, news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy last week. Now, her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown is seemingly reacting to the news. Along with posting a prayer emoji and a pregnant woman emoji, he wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations.”. Brown did not tag Rihanna or name...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance': Deavan Clegg Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Deavan Clegg is pregnant with baby number three. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum revealed that she and boyfriend Topher Park are expecting their first child together in a sweet pregnancy announcement shared to Instagram Saturday. Posing with Park and her two children from previous relationships, Clegg broke the big news to her followers.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

109K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy