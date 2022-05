HOOVER, Ala. — Texas A&M right-hander Micah Dallas’ first pitch of his first start since May 7 didn’t look promising Thursday as Florida leadoff hitter Wyatt Langford put a charge into it. But the ball died at the warning track where Aggie center fielder Jordan Thompson caught it, and Dallas went on to toss five shutout innings as second-seeded and ninth-ranked A&M won 10-0 in seven innings in the second round of the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO