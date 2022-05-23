Big Canoe Animal Rescue: Big Canoe Artists Club comes to BCAR

By the time you read this article, we will have held our opening concert at the Terraces. I hope that we are “Still Standing” after all the music, fellowship and dancing. Our next Saturday concert is June 18. Get ready to party the night away with The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band, A1A, whose background and history all stem from Buffett himself. If you saw them last year, you’ll be thrilled to see them again. They perform as either a seven or a 10-piece band, with full audio and light production to bring you as colorful and energetic a Jimmy Buffet tribute show as possible. Jeff Pike began this group in 1992 and continues to bring “Gulf and Western” beach music all over. Among the many hits featured will be “Captain and the Kid,” “Margaritaville,” “Changes in Latitude, Changes in Attitude,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Southern Cross,” and “Another Saturday Night.” Don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes for this special night!

