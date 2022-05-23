ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf's environmental protection secretary to depart agency

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A cabinet secretary who helped shepherd Pennsylvania’s entry into a regional carbon pricing program to combat climate change is...

WFMZ-TV Online

Recount cranks up in Pennsylvania's GOP primary for Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Just 910 votes separate the two leading candidates in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate. That means counties are preparing to start a recount in the race between celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. Oz has been endorsed...
WFMZ-TV Online

IRS Data: Pennsylvania keeps losing population and wealth

(The Center Square) – Recently released IRS data confirmed some bad news for Pennsylvania: Its residents keep leaving for greener pastures elsewhere, threatening the future of the state’s civic bonds and economic growth. Put bluntly, Pennsylvania’s population future is bleak. While states like Florida, Texas, Arizona and the...
WFMZ-TV Online

Report: Pennsylvania's pandemic spending sets up a 'fiscal cliff'

(The Center Square) – A new report warns that some states, including Pennsylvania, may be relying too much on short-term federal funds for long-term expenses. Doing so sets up states for a “fiscal cliff” that causes future budget problems. The report from the Volcker Alliance, a nonprofit...
Pennsylvania State
Harrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Senate race: Miller claims victory, Zrinski 'to exhaust all legal options' in very tight race

Only 40 votes separate the top two contenders for the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania's newly-drawn 14th Senate District. Nick Miller declared victory, said opponent Tara Zrinski's campaign Thursday, but she plans to fight that. He currently has 8,833 votes, over Zrinski's 8,793 votes, according to unofficial results. Zrinski's campaign put...
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley's warehouse boom shows no signs of tapering off, LVPC's Bradley says

Big-box buildings will probably keep rising across the Lehigh Valley, the head of the region's planning commission said Thursday. Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said the vacancy rate for buildings in the regional market dropped from the first quarter of 2021 through this year's first quarter, and rent, while rising, is lower here than in northern and central New Jersey.
WFMZ-TV Online

Route 100 closed in Upper Macungie due to wires down

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Part of Route 100 is closed in Lehigh County due to wires down. Route 100 was closed Wednesday morning between Industrial Boulevard and Route 222 in Upper Macungie Township, emergency dispatchers said. About 45 homes are without power in the area, according to PPL's outage...
Tom Wolf
Patrick Mcdonnell
WFMZ-TV Online

NJ attorney general directs police to increase patrols at schools

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says there will be an increased police presence at schools on Wednesday, a day after a deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. He tweeted that while there are no credible threats, the attorney general's office directed police departments to step up patrols. He...
WFMZ-TV Online

Georgia US Senate race will pit Warnock against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker wasted little time exchanging attacks Tuesday after both handily defeated primary challengers to set up a historic, high-stakes showdown for a coveted Senate seat in Georgia. Walker, who is backed by former President Donald Trump,...
WFMZ-TV Online

Police officer charged in deadly Washington Twp., NJ crash

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A police officer in New Jersey has been charged in a deadly crash earlier this year. Lawrence Stiscia is charged with second-degree death by auto, which carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online

Students create mural at hospital in Wilson

WILSON, Pa. - High schoolers from both sides of the Delaware River are adding a touch of color to St. Luke's campus in Wilson Borough, the former Easton Hospital. Students from Easton and Phillipsburg worked on a mural inside the hospital Thursday. The hospital's president, Linda Grass, said the mural...
WFMZ-TV Online

Stretch of Pa. Turnpike reopens after multi-vehicle crash

A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The crash happened on I-476 South at mile marker 49.6, between Lehigh Valley and Quakertown. The commission says the wreck happened in a construction zone, about five miles north of Quakertown.
WFMZ-TV Online

Rain chances increase the rest of the week but most of the holiday weekend looks nice

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. High: 68. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Low: 62. With plenty of sunshine, light winds, low humidity, and comfortably mild highs in the low 70s, it was a nice Wednesday across the area, and likely the last guaranteed dry day of the week. The clouds return overnight into Thursday, leading to a mostly cloudy day with a spotty shower or two, even though much of the day, while cool, looks dry. Our best chance for rain remains Friday, as a cold front brings higher humidity and higher chances for some showers and thunderstorms, and maybe a gusty thunderstorm in spots. While the cold front clears the coast before the weekend, a piece of energy hangs back on Saturday, likely causing one more round of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday to start the holiday weekend. But the weekend gets steadily better as it goes, as Sunday through Tuesday are increasingly sunny and warm with highs back up around 80 degrees on Sunday, and climbing through the low and mid 80s early next week.
