Wolf's environmental protection secretary to depart agency

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. High: 68. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Low: 62. With plenty of sunshine, light winds, low humidity, and comfortably mild highs in the low 70s, it was a nice Wednesday across the area, and likely the last guaranteed dry day of the week. The clouds return overnight into Thursday, leading to a mostly cloudy day with a spotty shower or two, even though much of the day, while cool, looks dry. Our best chance for rain remains Friday, as a cold front brings higher humidity and higher chances for some showers and thunderstorms, and maybe a gusty thunderstorm in spots. While the cold front clears the coast before the weekend, a piece of energy hangs back on Saturday, likely causing one more round of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday to start the holiday weekend. But the weekend gets steadily better as it goes, as Sunday through Tuesday are increasingly sunny and warm with highs back up around 80 degrees on Sunday, and climbing through the low and mid 80s early next week.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO