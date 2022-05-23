ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns: Brief Rundown of Six Upcoming Free Agents

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzQvT_0fnhD3rP00

The Phoenix Suns will have six players to make decisions on during the upcoming free agency period. Here's a brief rundown of each player and info from their 2021-22 season.

The free-agent period of the NBA is one of the most exciting offseason events in all professional sports.

Each year, giant names enter the market with hundreds of millions spent by all 30 teams throughout the league in order to better their chances of reaching the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns have six players entering free-agency in some capacity, half being restricted and the other half unrestricted free agents heading into the market. In total, the Suns spent just over $21 million in salary on these players combined last season.

The biggest name of the list, of course, is former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton. The Suns made Ayton just the second player since 2008 to be taken with the first pick and not have their rookie extension picked up.

An interesting offseason brews in Phoenix, and while Ayton will continue to dominate headlines until we know his future, the Suns also have other decisions to make on who comes and who goes for the 2022-23 season:

*All financial figures are derived from Spotrac , and all stats are from Basketball Reference *

Brief Rundown of Suns' Six Upcoming Free Agents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvZm0_0fnhD3rP00

Deandre Ayton

Position: Center
Type: Restricted Free Agent
Rights: Bird Rights
2021-21 AAV: $10,094,808

During the 2021-22 season, Ayton played in 58 games. He averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIcWH_0fnhD3rP00

JaVale McGee

Position: Center
Type: Unrestricted Free Agent
Rights: Non-Bird Rights
2021-21 AAV: $5,000,000

During the 2021-22 season, McGee played in 74 games. He averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7Kla_0fnhD3rP00

Aaron Holiday

Position: Point Guard
Type: Restricted Free Agent
Rights: Bird Rights
2021-21 AAV: $2,619,338

During the 2021-22 season, Holiday played in 22 games. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCzuN_0fnhD3rP00

Elfrid Payton

Position: Point Guard
Type: Unrestricted Free Agent
Rights: Non-Bird Rights
2021-21 AAV: $2,239,544

During the 2021-22 season, Payton played in 50 games. He averaged 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6F7E_0fnhD3rP00

Bismack Biyombo

Position: Center
Type: Unrestricted Free Agent
Rights: Non-Bird Rights
2021-21 AAV: $1,366,392

During the 2021-22 season, Biyombo played in 36 games. He averaged 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhxZ3_0fnhD3rP00

Ishmail Wainright

Position: Guard
Type: Restricted Free Agent
Rights: Non-Bird Rights
2021-21 AAV: $8,558

During the 2021-22 season, Wainright played in 45 games. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest.

Comments / 0

