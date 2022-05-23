ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tough GOP race for Shelby seat in Alabama closes with flurry

By KIM CHANDLER
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kij3G_0fnh9rdv00
Election 2022-Alabama-Senate U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant receives a folded U.S. flag from a supporter during a campaign stop in Homewood, Ala., on Monday, May 23, 2022. Best known as the U.S. helicopter pilot whose capture in Somalia was chronicled in the "Black Hawk Down" book and subsequent movie, Durant is among six people seeking the GOP nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler) (Kim Chandler)

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — (AP) — Republican Senate hopefuls made last-minute pitches to primary voters Monday in the tight race for the GOP nomination for seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

The three leading candidates in Tuesday’s primary — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Shelby aide Katie Britt and veteran Mike Durant — concentrated their efforts in Republican strongholds in north Alabama, attempting to sway undecided primary voters and combat a flurry of negative attack ads in the race.

The fractured field increases the chances the primary will go to a June 21 runoff, which will be required unless a single candidate captures more than 50% of the vote.

Brooks planned a rally in Huntsville with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he seeks to overcome former President Donald Trump‘s harsh criticisms and decision to rescind his endorsement.

Durant, running on his status as a military veteran and business owner without political experience, received a folded U.S. flag from supporter Ashlie Combs during a stop at a barbecue restaurant in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood.

“I’m in it the for the right reason. I’m in it to serve,” Durant said. “I’m not in it because I’ve aspired to be this my whole life. In fact, I don’t like politics. But we need people like me in Washington.”

Before leading the Business Council of Alabama, Britt served as chief of staff to Shelby, one the Senate’s most senior members and a traditional Republican known for his ability to bring home federal projects and funding to his home state.

Brooks sought a resurgence after a war of words with Trump, who has not endorsed another candidate since withdrawing his backing in March after their relationship soured.

Trump cited Brooks’ languishing performance and accused the conservative congressman of going “woke” for saying it was time to move on from the 2020 presidential outcome and focus on upcoming elections. Brooks said Trump was trying to get him to illegally rescind the election.

Brooks, a six-term congressman from north Alabama, is banking on his long history with Alabama voters to overcome his feud with Trump.

“If you’re a conservative Republican I would submit to you that I’m the only proven conservative in this race. With me there is no rolling the dice to determine how I’m going to go on major public policy issues,” Brooks said at an earlier campaign event, urging people to look up his ratings from the National Rifle Association, Heritage Action and other groups.

Britt planned an afternoon event in Cullman. Before leading the Business Council of Alabama, Britt served as chief of staff to Shelby, one the Senate’s most senior members and a traditional Republican known for his ability to bring home federal projects and funding to his home state.

Britt said while her experience would allow he to “hit the ground running” she would bring a fresh perspective to Washington.

“People want new blood, they want fresh blood. They want something different in the United States Senate. They want that from the top down,” Britt said in an earlier interview with The Associated Press.

Lillie Boddie of Florence, small business owner Karla M. Dupriest of Mobile and Jake Schafer also are on the ballot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Kay Ivey declares victory in Alabama GOP primary for governor

Gov. Kay Ivey won the Republican primary Tuesday, a major step toward becoming the first woman twice elected to Alabama’s highest political office. “Y’all we did it,” the governor told supporters in Montgomery. “Tonight, the people of Alabama spoke loud and clear in support of our conservative...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Several Alabama sheriffs survive primary races; at least 1 set for runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The incumbent will remain in office in several of Alabama’s local sheriff races, though at least one is headed to a primary runoff. In Autauga County, incumbent Joe Sedinger won his race for reelection against Mark Harrell and Ken Gray. No Democratic candidate is running against Sedinger, meaning he’ll remain sheriff following the November general election.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Washington State
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Shelby, AL
State
Texas State
City
Cullman, AL
City
Homewood, AL
Shelby, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Homewood, AL
Government
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US Census Bureau: Big city losses early in COVID pandemic

Ko Im always thought she would live in New York forever. She knew every corner of Manhattan and had worked hard to build a community of friends. Living in a small apartment, she found her attitude shifting early in the coronavirus pandemic. After her brother accepted a job in Seattle in the summer of 2020, she decided to move there too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Gop#Ap#Republican
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Customs agents seize nearly 1,500 pounds of meth off coast of Washington state

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Customs agents in Washington state seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday, authorities said. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, marine interdiction agents from the agency’s Air and Marine Operations seized the narcotics southwest of Stuart Island, which is located west of Bellingham and near the U.S.-Canada border.
BELLINGHAM, WA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ohio student earns college associate’s degree before graduating from high school

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old Ohio student is making headlines after she earned her college associate’s degree days before she graduated from high school. According to WLWT, Abbie Campana recently graduated from Youngstown State University with an associate’s degree in business administration. The teen, who began taking college courses when she was a sophomore at Lakeview High School, said she started attending Youngstown full time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the state’s College Credit Plus dual-enrollment program, her college courses doubled as high school credits, WFMJ reported.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
102K+
Followers
105K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy