Data: Historic tornado map of Tarrant County
Tarrant County historic tornadoes
This map shows over 200 historic tornadoes in the Tarrant County area from 1951 to 2019 and includes tracks for some tornadoes. Tornado intensity is indicated by the size and color, with large red circles and thick red lines showing considerable tornado damage. Red shaded areas on the map indicate higher historic tornado density. To view the map larger, tap "Open" at the bottom of the map. Data is from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).Open Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Comments / 0