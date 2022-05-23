ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Data: Historic tornado map of Tarrant County

By Steve Wilson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Tarrant County historic tornadoes

This map shows over 200 historic tornadoes in the Tarrant County area from 1951 to 2019 and includes tracks for some tornadoes. Tornado intensity is indicated by the size and color, with large red circles and thick red lines showing considerable tornado damage. Red shaded areas on the map indicate higher historic tornado density. To view the map larger, tap "Open" at the bottom of the map. Data is from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Open Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Intensity#Red Lines#Weather#Noaa
WFAA

Fort Worth neighborhood says grocery store is needed in growing area

FORT WORTH, Texas — People living in the Chisholm Trail area of Fort Worth are voicing their concerns about what every neighborhood needs. Right now, there is not a full-size grocery store in the area which is growing by leaps and bounds. That's not a surprise since North Texas is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country when it comes to people relocating to another state to call home.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth residents want an end to stunt driving on its streets

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth community wants to put a stop to dangerous stunt driving on its streets. Members of the John T. White Neighborhood Association took their concerns to their Fort Worth City Council member. Video showed street stunters on Saturday, May 21, at John T. White...
FORT WORTH, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

New scam going around in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new scam is going around Texoma claiming to raise money for the local Veterans Affairs, but instead many people who’ve donated said all the money is just going in one man’s pocket. “I’m frustrated that he’s using our veterans as a scam to...
SHERMAN, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
575
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy