Game days at CU: A guide to visiting Boulder

Boulder, Colorado is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Boasting great restaurants , bars, outdoor activities and some of the most picturesque views in the country, it is quite the location to take in a sporting event.

You’ve booked your travel to Boulder, so what is there for you to do? Whether you’re a Buffs fan or visiting from another town coming to see a game at the Coors Event Center or historic Folsom Field , we have your back on the places you should visit during your trip.

Boulder Creek Path

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

A place to stroll alongside the moving creek while also offering places to dip your toes into the cool mountain water.

The Sink

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The Sink is a historic restaurant that serves great burgers and drinks. It can be found on The Hill near campus.

Ralphie’s Corral

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Free and open to all fans on game day, this is the place to meet the greatest mascot in all of college sports.

The Darkhorse

Known for their starving student deal, another burger joint that is hopping on game day.

Rosetta Hall

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

An upscale food hall that has food choices for all palettes.

Avanti Food and Beverage

(Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/Getty Images)

Another food hall that can be found right on Pearl Street,

29th Street Mall

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

An outdoor shopping area that has all your food and beverage needs. You have to stop by Crumbl cookies and see what weekly flavors are available.

Pearl Street Stampede

(AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

The Buffaloes take over Pearl Street on the night before home games. bringing the Golden Buffaloes Marching Band as well as players and coaches.

Buffs Bash

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Another place to see the band and cheer groups perform before both basketball and football home games.

Boulder Reservoir

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Your local spot for water activities. A recent favorite of mine as my family and I have gotten into paddleboarding. You can bring your own equipment or rent on site.

The Hill

(Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

University Hill can be found right off of campus and has great food and drink options, as well as entertainment.

1

1