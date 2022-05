When it comes to hair qualms — whether it’s damage, dullness, frizz or something else entirely — chances are you might be in need of some hydration. Fortunately, leave-in conditioners are one of the simplest ways to repair, smooth and moisturize your hair, sans the effort. Here, five hair experts share their 22 favorite leave-in conditioners for curly, fine and frizzy hair, across every budget.

