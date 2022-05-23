ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Southaven, MS Kroger facing $13K in child labor law penalties

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ylsA_0fnh5vkJ00

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. ( WREG ) — Grocery chain Kroger in Southaven, Mississippi is facing over $13,000 in fines for hazardous conditions and child labor violations.

The Department of Labor said they allowed two minor workers to work in hazardous conditions and another worked more than the allowed time by law. The grocery store is facing a total of $13,673 in penalties.

The US Department of Labor said in a report that Kroger had 3 workers ages 15, 16, and 17 working in violation of federal child labor standards .

The 16 and 17 year-old employees were allowed to load a trash compactor with the keys in the machine to allow its operation, according to the report.

Sherra Wright denied parole in Lorenzen Wright’s murder

The 15-year-old in question worked more than three hours on a school day and more than 18 hours during a school week.

Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall in Jackson, Mississippi said:

“Child labor laws are intended to ensure young workers obtain valuable work experience safely without interfering with their safety and education. Employers who hire minors must know the regulations that govern this practice. As the end of the school year fast approaches, employers should review child labor laws and contact the Wage and Hour Division if they have questions.”

Kroger said in a statement:

“At Kroger, the safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. This was an isolated incident at one location and once we were made aware of the error, we took immediate action.  We have paid the fine and reaffirmed our processes and standards to make sure this does not occur again in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

MLGW: Memphis utility bills among lowest in country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water claims a survey has shown that Memphis has some of the lowest utility rates in the country. MLGW says it recently completed its annual “Comparative Rates Survey” and compared Memphis’ combined electric, gas and water utility rates with other cities around the United States. “We are proud […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Southaven, MS
Government
City
Southaven, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Southaven, MS
Business
WREG

Serenity Towers at Highland staff face judge in environmental court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Representatives of Serenity Towers at Highland were feeling the heat in Shelby County Environmental Court Wednesday. Residents at Serenity complained about the air conditioning going out as temperatures reached summertime highs recently. It reportedly forced some residents to sleep in the lobby. Shelby County Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandrige expressed his concerns to […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

From Graduation to Employment, TSU Grads Secure Top Jobs with Fortune 500 Companies

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — The experience, success and or job stability are just a few of many reasons behind attending college. At TSU, many of the undergraduates did just that by successfully landing employment in their industry before walking across the stage. From Microsoft to Bank of America, here are four Spring 2022 graduates who landed top-paying jobs with fortune 500 companies.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Texas tragedy hits home for Collierville chief after Kroger shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Texas school mass shooting hits close to home for one Mid-South city. Last year, a gunman opened fire, injuring 14 people, and killing one woman in the Kroger store in Collierville. A day after 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed by a gunman in Texas, gut-wrenching memories immediately come […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzen Wright
WREG

Hillshire neighbors say speeding is making them unsafe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two serious crashes in the same spot in a northeast Memphis neighborhood have left several cars damaged and one woman without her leg. Neighbors on are blaming excessive speeding on Hillshire for the wrecks. It was around 7 a.m. on May 18, 2021, on Hillshire near Whitebark, when Shelby McDonald was hit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis inmates earn natural hair certification

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Shelby County, the Office of Reentry has been working to prepare ladies who are incarcerated to set themselves up for success before they are released. A few weeks ago, we introduced you to the ladies who were working to earn their natural hair certification.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Horn Lake homeowners find parking relief

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Some Horn Lake homeowners have had enough with what they considered parking problems in their communities.  The streets are narrow in some areas, turning the residential roads into an obstacle course.      As WREG learned, city leaders are moving full speed ahead with a resolution that could impact where you […]
HORN LAKE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Labor#Us Department Of Labor#Labor Laws#The Department Of Labor
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mayor Lee Harris taps former councilman for CAO

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Mayor Lee Harris has announced who the new Shelby County Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) will be. Harold Collins will start the position at the beginning of June. In the news release, Mayor Harris said he is excited the former Memphis City Councilman accepted the role.
South Reporter

Hill Crest cleanup nearly finished

Historic Hill Crest Cemetery, established in 1837, is being returned to its former luster prior to the destruction of over five large cedars and inability to keep up with mowing and trimming due to weather and other circumstances. Earnest Harris, owner of Harris Industries in Marshall County, has completed removal...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

What’s up with the blue cruise lights? Memphis police chief explains

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis told city council members about new measures her department is putting into place to make sure the public sees officers out and about.  Maybe you’ve seen the blue lights on some MPD cruisers. They’re called cruise lights. Chief Davis said the purpose of the new lights is to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
radio7media.com

Missing Person Investigation Underway in Lauderdale County

A MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS OFFICIALS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE BEEN SEARCHIN A FIELD OFF LAUDERDALE COUNTY ROAD 107 THIS IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESVESTIGATION. THE NAME OF THE MISSING PERSON HAS NOT BEEN RELEASE AS TO NOT IMPEDE THE INVESTIGATION. LAUDERDALE 107 IS AT A SOUTH INTERSECTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 72 IN THE CENTER STAR COMMUNITY JUST EAST OF KILLEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION OR WHO HAS SEEN ANY UNUSUAL ACTIVITY IN THAT LOCATION, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6500, OR THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 256-760-5757.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Health Department sees covid cases rise ahead of summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Shelby County health officials are announcing once again Covid-19 cases are on the rise, reporting nearly 300 new cases a day. Just a little over a month ago after the Shelby County Health Department reported zero new Covid-19 cases within a 24-hour window the department is now dealing with a seven-day rolling average of 290 cases.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy