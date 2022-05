Moonlight Drive, 18 Strings and more kick off Morgantown’s biggest-ever summer of live music. While COVID-19 has come and gone—and come, and gone—the City of Morgantown has steadily upgraded the Ruby Amphitheater on the river downtown. This Saturday, we get to enjoy it in action as the great riverfront concert setting it’s become. It’s all free, and a summer of free concerts follows.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO