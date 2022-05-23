ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb to close its domestic business in China - CNBC

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc is closing its domestic business in China, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The company is planning to tell employees in the country as early as Tuesday morning in Beijing, .

All of Airbnb’s mainland Chinese listings, homes and experiences, will be taken down by this summer, CNBC reported.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Reuters

Reuters

