Airbnb to close domestic business in China - CNBC

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 23 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc is closing its domestic business in China, CNBC reported here on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

