ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lucasfilm Warned ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Moses Ingram About Racist ‘Star Wars’ Hate: It Will ‘Likely Happen’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Lucasfilm is aware of the dark side of “ Star Wars ” fandom.

After John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran received racist fan harassment following their respective roles in the recent Skywalker trilogy, the production company behind the franchise is bracing for backlash over POC stars.

Moses Ingram , who plays a villainous Inquisitor in upcoming Disney+ series “ Obi-Wan Kenobi ” hunting the Jedi trainer (Ewan McGregor), revealed that Lucasfilm was proactive in media training ahead of the series premiering May 27.

“It was something that Lucasfilm actually got in front of, and said, ‘This is a thing that, unfortunately, likely will happen. But we are here to help you; you can let us know when it happens,'” Ingram told The Independent .

Ingram noted that “Obi-Wan Kenobi” director Deborah Chow has been “putting the proper systems in place so I feel safe as we do the work” throughout production. “Of course, there are always pockets of hate,” Ingram said. “But I have no problem with the block button.”

The “Queen’s Gambit” alum stars opposite McGregor and Hayden Christensen, as well as Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” after Jedi were murdered under the Order 66 as Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned to the dark side as Sith Lord Darth Vader . Obi-Wan has been living in Tatooine, observing a young Luke Skywalker as the fate of the empire rests on him and the Inquisitor (Ingram) tracks him down.

“‘Obi-Wan’ is going to bring the most diversity I think we’ve ever seen in the galaxy before,” Ingram added. “To me, it’s long overdue. If you’ve got talking droids and aliens, but no people of color, it doesn’t make any sense. It’s 2022, you know. So we’re just at the beginning of that change. But I think to start that change is better than never having started it.”

Boyega previously revealed that he had a “ very honest, a very transparent conversation ” with Disney executives after speaking out over the franchise sidelining Black characters. “I hope that the conversation is not such a taboo or elephant in the room now, because someone just came and said it,” Boyega followed up.

“The Last Jedi” actress Tran also previously penned an essay for The New York Times in 2018 reflecting on her “Star Wars” backlash as a woman of color.

“Their words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color already taught me: that I belonged in margins and spaces, valid only as a minor character in their lives and stories,” Tran wrote. “Their words reinforced a narrative I had heard my whole life: that I was ‘other,’ that I didn’t belong, that I wasn’t good enough, simply because I wasn’t like them.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Melanie Lynskey Isn’t a Fan of Watching Herself Onscreen in ‘Yellowjackets’: ‘It’s Torture’

Click here to read the full article. Even after 30 years in Hollywood, Melanie Lynskey isn’t a fan of watching herself onscreen. The “Yellowjackets” star joked that she “would forget every audition if I could” and said seeing herself acting is torture.” “I watch it one time so I know how to talk about it when I have to talk about it,” Lynskey told the Los Angeles Times, “and then I will never see it again.” The “Candy” actress joked, “Because it’s my horrible face. I cannot stand watching myself. I’m so self-conscious.” Lynskey, who was discovered by director Peter Jackson in 1994 for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Scores $16 Million as Older Audiences Wait for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Click here to read the full article. Tom Cruise can’t come to the rescue too soon. Despite some good holds and a decent showing for the older-audience “Downton Abbey: A New Era” (Focus), grosses remain in the doldrums. Only two weeks after Marvel and Disney got summer off to a strong start with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” attendance has returned to its anemic state. This weekend will amass around $74 million for yet another sub-$100 million total — virtually unprecedented for May. That’s half of the same weekend in 2019, reducing our ongoing four-week comparison to 58 percent for...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Who’s Who in Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. The Star Wars canon is nothing if not its own galaxy’s worth of characters, stories, and other information. “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” premiering May 27 on Disney+, brings back the eponymous fan favorite, but that doesn’t mean viewers can rewatch the prequels and call it a day before venturing into this series (many would probably rather not). The character of Obi-Wan Kenobi has ties to the original Star Wars trilogy and prequels, as well as events and characters from the animated “Clone Wars” and “Rebels” series, both of which are available on Disney+. But if you...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
O'shea Jackson Jr.
Person
Indira Varma
IndieWire

‘Obi-Wan’ Director Deborah Chow Compares Series to ‘Character-Driven’ Films ‘Joker’ and ‘Logan’

Click here to read the full article. May the standalone superhero films be with you. Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” marks the return of Ewan McGregor in the titular role, but director Deborah Chow promises the series is more like other IP films rather than previous “Star Wars” installments. “I think I was the most excited about getting the opportunity to do a character-driven story, in a similar way – it’s a different tone – but something like ‘Joker’ or ‘Logan,’ where you take one character out of a big franchise and then you really have the time and you go a lot...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out on Uvalde Attack: Mass Shootings Are ‘an Epidemic We Can Control’

Click here to read the full article. Matthew McConaughey issued a statement via Instagram in response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas on May 24. The violent attack left 19 elementary school students and two adults dead, with multiple other victims being treated in hospitals for injuries sustained. The gunman died after being shot by responding officers, according to local police. McConaughey, who shut down rumors that he would be running for governor of Texas late last year, took to social media to address the mass shooting. “As you all are aware there was another...
UVALDE, TX
IndieWire

Ray Liotta, Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Actor, Dead at 67

Click here to read the full article. “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67. A representative for Liotta confirms to IndieWire that the actor passed away in his sleep while filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. Liotta is survived by his daughter Karsen Liotta. The star was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. Liotta was best known for portraying the rise and fall of mob man Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 classic, but also made a name for himself thanks to his charming and often menacing contributions to crime cinema beyond “Goodfellas.” He had starring...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Fandom#Racism#Poc#The Independent
IndieWire

‘Barry’ Star Anthony Carrigan Was Told to Quit Acting Over Alopecia: ‘You’re Not Attractive Anymore’

Click here to read the full article. Season 3 of “Barry” has proven to be a massive hit for HBO, earning rave reviews and recently scoring a renewal for Season 4. One of the season’s most popular characters is NoHo Hank, a lovable gay Chechen mobster played by Anthony Carrigan. Carrigan has alopecia, a disease that causes severe hair loss. And in a new interview with People, the “Barry” star opened up about his struggles with the condition and the way it impacted his acting career. “There was a moment where my alopecia had progressed so much so that I had lost...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Viola Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and More React to Ray Liotta’s Death: ‘Passionate Collaborator and Brilliant Actor’

Click here to read the full article. “Goodfellas” Ray Liotta star was one of cinema’s most recognizable faces over the past three decades, working with some of the industry’s biggest actors and directors over the course of his career. Following his sudden passing in the Dominican Republic (where he was shooting the upcoming film “Dangerous Waters”) at the age of 67, many of his top peers took to social media to mourn the legendary actor. After bursting onto the scene in “Goodfellas,” Liotta followed his iconic performance in the Martin Scorsese film with countless excellent character roles. He won a Primetime...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Laura Dern Questions Whether ‘Jurassic Park’ Age Gap Romance Was ‘Completely Appropriate’

Click here to read the full article. Laura Dern was 26 years old when “Jurassic Park” hit theaters in 1993, but she was only 23 when the movie began shooting. Her character, Dr. Ellie Sattler, falls in love with the much older scientist Dr. Alan Grant, played by Sam Neill. Neill was 43 years old during the shoot, but neither actor was particularly concerned about the 20 year age gap between their characters. But nearly three decades later, as the two stars geared up to reprise their iconic roles in Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” they began to see that romance...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Melanie Lynskey Says Harvey Weinstein Was ‘Dismissive’ After ‘Heavenly Creatures’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Back in 1994, Melanie Lynskey was hoping to get Harvey Weinstein’s attention. After “Heavenly Creatures” premiered at the 1994 Venice Film Festival and won the Silver Lion, Lynskey recalled Miramax producer Weinstein being “dismissive” over her performance, preferring instead to focus on co-star Kate Winslet. “People were so into the movie and very kind to us,” Lynskey told Vulture. “Harvey Weinstein was so excited to see Kate. He introduced her to people, like, ‘This is the next big thing.’ To me he was just like, ‘Hi.’ It was so dismissive.” Lynskey added, “I was like, I...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
IndieWire

‘Downton Abbey’: Julian Fellowes Not Opposed to Third Movie, Surprised at ‘Franchise’ Designation

Click here to read the full article. This weekend, audiences returned to the grand Grantham estate in “Downton Abbey: A New Era.” The movie brings the characters to 1928, the year when silent motion pictures transitioned into talkies. There’s also plenty of new characters and some farewells to those long-established within the popular TV series. But while this second movie is only just in theaters, it’s impossible not to wonder if a third movie is in the offing, especially considering screenwriter Julian Fellowes’ recent television success with another group of haves and have-nots in the HBO series “The Gilded Age.” Fellowes, while...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Viggo Mortensen Debunks Myth That Cronenberg’s Cannes Jury ‘Deprived’ Almodóvar of the Palme d’Or

Click here to read the full article. A bout of hysteria took over the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 when the competition jury, led by David Cronenberg, awarded a little film called “Rosetta” the Palme d’Or over Pedro Almodóvar’s emotional epic “All About My Mother.” The story — now recently resurfaced in the press — goes that Cronenberg and his peers, including André Téchiné, George Miller, Holly Hunter, and Jeff Goldblum, went out of their way to award another film over Almodóvar’s eventual Oscar winner. But the truth is, “Rosetta” was the last film to play the festival that year, and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Trailer: Tom Cruise Defies Death in Blockbuster Action Installment

Click here to read the full article. Nothing is too impossible for Ethan Hunt. Tom Cruise reprises his iconic spy action hero role for “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I,” the first installment of the conclusion to the 1996 film franchise. Cruise has played undercover CIA agent Ethan for close to 30 years, with “Mission: Impossible 7” arriving in theaters July 14, 2023, soon followed by “Mission: Impossible 8” out June 28, 2024. Director Christopher McQuarrie also returns for both upcoming films, which will exclusively have theatrical releases in part due to Cruise’s urging. Production for “Dead Reckoning Part I” was repeatedly halted...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The LED Seas of ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Were Realistic Enough to Make the Crew Queasy

Click here to read the full article. The team making “Our Flag Means Death” were in a situation not unlike that of their protagonist, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). At the beginning of the HBO Max series, Caribbean planter Stede has a mid-life crisis and pours his money into a ship called The Revenge, which is snazzy enough (and complete with a library begging to get trashed by a tropical storm), but by no means is it a match for the British Navy’s big ships of the line. Likewise, the workplace comedy and slow-burn romance Stede is at the center of...
CARS
IndieWire

‘The Five Devils’ First Look: Léa Mysius and Adèle Exarchopoulos Conjure Dark Magic at Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Directors’ Fortnight entry “The Five Devils”  centers on a young, nearly wordless girl named Vicky (first-timer Sally Dramé) who has a strange and extraordinary gift: she can reproduce any scent she finds, which she then bottles up in a collection of labeled jars. Those captured scents include those of other people, and one of them is her mother, Joanne (Adèle Exarchopoulos), with whom she has a parasitic relationship. The film shares DNA with writer/director Léa Mysius’ (co-writing with Paul Guilhaume) film “Ava,” a Critics’ Week entry in 2017 about a 13-year-old girl who learns...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Gray Man’ Trailer: Chris Evans Hunts Ryan Gosling in Netflix’s Most Expensive Movie Ever

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Gosling has been absent from cinemas since he starred in 2018’s “First Man,” but that’s about to change in a big way. The actor is returning to the big screen as a deadly CIA killer in Netflix’s massive blockbuster, “The Gray Man.” Chris Evans co-headlines the new film from Joe and Anthony Russo, which was adapted from Mark Greaney’s bestselling book series. Gosling stars as “Sierra Six,” a top CIA mercenary who keeps his identity secret due to the sensitive missions he works on. But when he stumbles onto some dark secrets about...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Close’ First Look: Lukas Dhont Returns to Cannes with Intimate Boyhood Drama

Click here to read the full article. Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont made a splash at Cannes with his first feature, the 2018 transgender ballet drama “Girl.” The film picked up the coveted Camera d’Or award for best debut feature, along with the Queer Palm for best LGBTQ film and a number of other accolades (and controversy). So expectations were inevitably high for his second film, “Close,” which premieres in competition at the festival this week. The film, which tells the story of two boys developing an intimate childhood friendship, was directed by Dhont from a script he wrote with Angelo Tijssens....
MOVIES
IndieWire

Taika Waititi Calls Out ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Auto-Captions for Outrageous Dialogue Mix-Ups

Click here to read the full article. Not even Taika Waititi could write such inadvertently hilarious dialogue. The “Thor: Love and Thunder” writer/director, who penned the MCU script with co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, took to Twitter to joke about the messed-up auto-captions for the new trailer, released May 23. The film will premiere in theaters July 8. “Lol if the robots are planning to take over the world they’re going to need to learn different accents,” Oscar winner Waititi wrote. “Nice one, @Twitter technology!” The “Thor: Ragnarok” filmmaker screenshotted a series of stills from the “Love and Thunder” trailer to capture just how...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy