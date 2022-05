Former President Donald Trump will be joined by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, two of his most fervent supporters in Congress, at a rally in Casper on Saturday. The rally is expected to draw around 10,000 people to Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center, venue manager Brad Murphy estimated. The former president is appearing in Wyoming in support of Harriet Hageman, a land attorney he endorsed to challenge Rep. Liz Cheney in this fall’s Republican primary for the state’s lone House seat.

