These Are The Best Places To See Sets From DJs In Chicago

By Amanda Edelman
 4 days ago

As P!nk once said in her hit song God Is A DJ , “If God is a DJ, life is a dance floor/ Love is the rhythm, you are the music.” Lucky for us, Chicago is chock-full of incredible venues from smaller music stages to decked-out nightclubs. Here are the best places to see sets from DJs in our beloved city.

1. The Vic Theater

Lights, camera, techno! The Vic Theater is an overall amazing music venue right in the heart of Lakeview. The humbled halls first opened in 1912 as The Victoria Theater and have been graced by many star-studded acts from Bruce Springsteen to Australian DJ Hayden James, who just performed a riveting and engaging set this past weekend.

The venue holds an impressive crowd and is now known as a staple venue in the city. On a personal note, I’ve been to a few shows at this venue, and must say, everything is top-notch, from the acoustics to the artist selections, and more. I recently saw Hayden James perform at this iconic theater and it was beyond exciting. The energy in the crowd was electric. If you can, try to make it to a show!

Get tickets to a show here .

Address: 3145 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

2. Beauty Bar

Interior of Beauty Bar featuring a disco ball and pink lights

A built in DJ booth ensures this 60s style nightclub is bound to always be a hit. This location is an extra unique spot as they frequently host a Martinis and Manicures setup every Thursday through Saturday from 7PM until around 12AM. Bop along to the hottest hits as you sip on a martini and get your nails done. What could be better?

Since opening in 2010, this hot spot has become the place to be for a rousing good time. As far as events go, they host playful themed nights, like their Grrl Power set with DJs Chess Knight & Jena Nixon, and a Y2K throwback night. There’s also a weekly Emo vs Pop Punk night (on May 22nd) with Cool For One Night DJs and Trusty Chords DJs.

May 28th brings Another 90’s Party where patrons dress in their best throwback outfits, and DJs spin the greatest hits all night long. Check out the full event schedule here .

Address: 1444 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

3. Smart Bar

Photo via: Smart Bar

Known for hosting underground DJs, musicians and catering to the dance music world, Smart Bar is a premiere nightclub in Wrigley Field and has gained traction since its opening for hosting cutting edge acts. Frequently celebrating Chicagos rich dance music history, the venue itself presents like a swanky nightclub, complete with ambient lighting, a full bar, and show stopping sets. They also have an impressive lineup of performers like a set from DFA Take Over featuring James Murphy, Juan MacLean, Pat Mahoney, and Nancy Whang on May 27th, and Paranoid London,  Justin Aulis Long and Sassmouth on June 3rd. The venue has been a Chicago staple for over 39 years and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. While I haven’t been able to attend a set here, it seems like an incredibly fun place to experience a memorable night.

Get tickets to a Smart Bar event here .

Address: 3730 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60613

4. Berlin Nightclub

This unbelievable club has been around since 1983 and has been proudly serving the LGBTQ+ community as a joyous place to revel, dance the night away, and see the best DJ acts– all in one place! They host decked out themed parties, drag shows, and can’t miss DJ sets. Coming up on June 1st, there’s an all-star drag show featuring JoJo Baby, Maya Douglas, Honey West & Sheri Payne with MC Lucy Stoole and Chilli Pepper & Capucine Deveroux as hostesses. Following the show, there will be a DJ + Pride Kickoff Dance Party that’s not to be missed. Get tickets here . Online reviews helm the Berlin Nightclub as the place to be with the best DJ lineup in the city.

Address: 954 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

5. Sound Bar

Photo via: Sound Bar Group

This nightclub is all about the music and luxury! It’s decked out to the max with swanky decor and features an ever-rotating list of top DJs. They also boast a state-of-the-art sound system so expect to feel the music, literally. With 20,000 feet of space, there’s plenty of room to dance the night away on the dance floor, or any of their four lounges. There’s also a total of nine bars in the space, so don’t worry about queuing for a drink. The Sound Bar also hosts private events and boy, do they look fancy! You can also reserve an exclusive table here if you’re feeling luxurious. Check out upcoming events here .

Address: W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654

FYI: I am not claiming to be a DJ expert, and while I’m sure there are many other great local places, these are the ones that stood out to me, a humble music fan. Remember: have fun!

[Featured photo from Jordan Muns]

See also: Explore Prince’s Musical Universe At This Interactive Multisensory Experience Coming To Chicago In June – And Tickets Have Been Released!

