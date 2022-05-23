ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania townships may get greater taxing power to fund EMS

By Anthony Hennen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s emergency services have a work force challenge and a financial challenge, and a new tax may be on the horizon in some places. A new bill, HB2601, would allow second-class townships to increase its ambulance tax to fund emergency services in their areas. There are almost...

