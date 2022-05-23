Pennsylvania townships may get greater taxing power to fund EMS
By Anthony Hennen
KPVI Newschannel 6
3 days ago
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s emergency services have a work force challenge and a financial challenge, and a new tax may be on the horizon in some places. A new bill, HB2601, would allow second-class townships to increase its ambulance tax to fund emergency services in their areas. There are almost...
(The Center Square) – Recently released IRS data confirmed some bad news for Pennsylvania: Its residents keep leaving for greener pastures elsewhere, threatening the future of the state’s civic bonds and economic growth. Put bluntly, Pennsylvania’s population future is bleak. While states like Florida, Texas, Arizona and the...
(The Center Square) – A proposal by New Hampshire lawmakers to cut unemployment benefits has fizzled out amid a last-minute compromise over a spending bill. On Thursday, the state Legislature signed off on legislation that calls for spending $75 million for bridge upgrades, police body cameras and dashboard cameras for Department of Transportation vehicles.
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s film production tax credit was created in 2007 and now offers $70 million annually that can lower a production company’s tax liability. A public hearing in April on a Senate bill that would almost double the program emphasized its importance in attracting...
(The Center Square) – With higher electricity bills and possible interruptions in service on the horizon for Illinoisans, lawmakers are meeting to come up with solutions. Ameren Illinois issued a letter to customers this week saying there could be sizable rate hikes this summer. The average Ameren customer is expected to see a price increase of over $50 a month.
(The Center Square) — Only one Tennessee county, Perry, now has an unemployment rate higher than 5% according to new data released for April from Tennessee’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2% while Moore (2.1%), Wilson (2.3%), Chester (2.4%)...
New line will create over 1,300 jobs, allow for addition of up to 2,000 MW of renewable energy in the West. The Biden-Harris administration today announced that the Bureau of Land Management has issued the final approval for construction of the 416-mile Energy Gateway South Transmission line, a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to modernize America’s power infrastructure in the West and permit at least 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands by 2025. The project will support approximately 1,325 construction jobs and help integrate up to 2,000 megawatts of new renewable energy resources into the grid while also ensuring reliability of existing generation resources. Building transmission lines will help deliver cleaner and cheaper electricity that lowers costs for families and consumers.
(The Center Square) – As Virginia lawmakers continue to debate the specifics of a proposed lab school program, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is arguing university-run charter schools, also known as lab schools, could help increase diversity in higher education. Lab schools would be public K-12 schools run by a...
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Public Service Commission is drafting an order to require Entergy and other investor-owned utilities to pay 20% of storm repairs, instead of putting the entire bill on ratepayers. PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell asked the commission’s staff to draft the order after confronting Entergy...
California groundwater legislation and the potential applications of similar regulations in Nebraska will be the focus of a webinar hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability at noon on June 2. In 2015, California passed sweeping legislation requiring the preparation and implementation of local groundwater sustainability...
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has dropped the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers whose work doesn’t involve delivering health care services. This means contractors such as landscapers, contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters – wildfire season is approaching – and contracted construction...
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt criticized the $9.7 billion budget passed by state lawmakers and called them back into session to consider his plan to cut the state's grocery tax. Stitt's plan unveiled Thursday afternoon would also reduce personal income taxes, which coupled with the grocery tax...
(The Center Square) – The Washington Health Benefit Exchange, the state’s health insurance marketplace, submitted a waiver application to the federal government to remove the current Affordable Care Act requirement that bans undocumented immigrants from buying health insurance through the state marketplace. If the waiver is approved, an...
(The Center Square) – Fare-free and additional bus services will once again be offered in Connecticut this summer, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The governor announced the ParkConneCT program, a pilot program last summer, will provide no fare shuttle and enhanced transit services to state parks and beaches. The program opens Saturday and runs through Labor Day weekend.
(The Center Square) – Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is voicing support for federal gun safety legislation in response to Tuesday's tragedy at a Texas elementary school. During a hearing before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday, Collins asked FBI Director Christopher Wray if the federal government should consider...
BATON ROUGE, La. - The lawyer for former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves has agreed to turn over Reeves’ journals containing notes from his meetings as the state’s top cop under the condition that they remain under seal. As part of the agreement, the House and Governmental...
Republican lawmakers in the New Hampshire House and Senate are backing a bill that would prohibit state and local law enforcement personnel from enforcing any federal gun laws that are inconsistent with state laws. The measure, which has already cleared both chambers, seeks to blunt the potential for either executive...
Delmarva Chicken Association, founded in 1948, is the Delmarva chicken industry’s voice as the premier membership association focusing on advocacy, education and member relations. The Delmarva chicken community raised 567 million chickens, produced 4.2 billion pounds of shelf- and table-ready chicken and generated a record $4.2 billion in wholesale...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday said he is calling lawmakers back into special session to provide “real tax relief” to Oklahomans after vetoing portions of the state budget agreement. Stitt is seeking to take Oklahoma’s 4.75% personal income tax rate down to 4.5% and...
(The Center Square) – An Ohio state representative filed a criminal complaint against Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission a day after the Supreme Court ruled for the fifth time state legislative district maps are unconstitutional. Rep. Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, in the complaint filed with the city of Columbus...
(The Center Square) – Recent projections show New Mexico's budget surplus is $440 million more a December projection thanks mostly to oil and gas production, according to economists. Gross receipts tax collection was also running $248 million higher than expected due to inflation and higher prices for goods, Legislative...
Comments / 0