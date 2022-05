The Eastern Conference final between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics has been defined by volatility. Knotted at two games apiece, it's ostensibly a close series, but it's been defined by extended stretches of wildly lopsided basketball on either side. The series has featured three minutes of clutch time, all of which came at the end of a chaotic Game 3 that saw the Celtics claw back from 26 points down, with the bulk of their near-comeback occurring after Jimmy Butler was ruled out at halftime with a knee injury. Miami still led wire to wire, and the game remained unsuspenseful save for those three minutes.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO