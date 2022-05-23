ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Charged After Woman’s Body Found In Trunk Of Burning Car

By DeJanay Booth
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — Three people are charged after authorities said the body of a 35-year-old woman was found inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in Detroit.

Deontay James Harper, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of fourth-degree arson and one count of tampering with evidence.

Calvin Lewis Mcgilmer is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Ciera Lecha Mcgilmer is charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of accessory after the fact.

from left: Deontay Harper, Calvin Mcgilmer and Ciera Mcgilmer (credit: Detroit Police Department)

Police say at about 3:55 p.m. on May 15, officers responded to the home in the 5400 block of Lakepoint Street. When they arrived, Detroit firefighters were extinguishing a vehicle fire and found the victim, later identified as Syraya Lee, in the trunk of the car.

Police say Lee was wrapped in carpet with a bag over her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say at a home in the 19400 block of Moenart Street, Harper allegedly strangled Lee and the three suspects moved her body and vehicle to the home on Lakepoint Street before setting the car on fire.

An investigation led to Harper and Ciera Mcgilmer’s arrests on May 17. Calvin Mcgilmer was arrested on May 18.

They were arraigned Monday in 36th District Court.

Harper and Calvin McGilmer were remanded to jail. Ciera Mcgilmer was given a $50,000 personal bond with a GPS tether and placed on house arrest.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 3 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 10.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

