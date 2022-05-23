Calls for service: Several vehicles stolen near Wahsatch Rd.

SUMMITY COUNTY, Utah. — Calls for service to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Park City Fire District for the week of May 16 — May 22.

Monday (5/16):

SCSO: Two trailers and a 4-wheeler were reported stolen near Wahsatch Rd. The owner of the property wasn’t home at the time of contact but advised that he had the VIN’s for both trailers and the 4-wheeler. All three vehicles were listed NCIC.

Tuesday (5/17):

SCSO: 172 pounds of marijuana discovered during traffic stop near Kimball Junction .

SCSO: Summit County Sheriff’s with potential leads regarding catalytic converter thefts .

Wednesday (5/18):

SCSO: Summit County Sheriff investigates $150k fraudulent bank transfer.

SCSO: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male walking around the parking lot of the East Canyon Creek Trailhead. When deputies arrived, the male was getting into his car and left the scene. The male did not appear to be doing anything suspicious. A license plate was obtained that returned to a rental vehicle. Approximately two hours later, a person who parked at the trailhead parking lot reported his Subaru had the window shattered and a purse was stolen. The credit cards were used but declined at the Park City Walmart. Surveillance was being obtained at the end of shift. This case was referred to Investigations for follow-up.

Thursday (5/19):

PCFD: Semi Rollover on I-80 West in Summit County .

Friday (5/20):

No incidents were reported.

Saturday (5/21):

SCSO: An Attempt to Locate on a possible intoxicated driver was located at the Kamas 7-11. The vehicle was observed leaving and traveling over the speed limit while not operating in a single lane of travel. The driver, a 35-year-old Kamas man, was stopped, failed SFST’s, and was booked into jail on DUI charges.

Sunday (5/22):

SCSO: Zumiez employees called to report a suspicious female in their store. Deputies responded and circulated the area but were unable to locate the female. After checking dressing rooms, employees found one women’s dress missing, valued at $25.

