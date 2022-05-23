ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

MDOT Closing Pedestrian Bridge Over I-94 Near Wayne State University For Repairs

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – The Brooklyn pedestrian bridge over I-94, west of M-10 will be closed for repairs, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced.

The closure began on Friday, May 20, and is expected to reopen on July 1.

Patches that were previously made on the bridge deck need to be replaced, and all of the deck repairs must be completed before it reopens.

The Brooklyn pedestrian bridge was built in 1955 and has a current rating of poor with inspections required every six months.

The bridge was inspected in April 2022, but because inspectors are double checking all bridge’s with a poor rating, it was looked at again on May 20.

The Brooklyn bridge and Spruce bridge are the only two that need to be closed for repairs.

MDOT officials say pedestrians can use Trumbull Avenue, which is located west of the Brooklyn pedestrian bridge.

Replacement Food Assistance Benefits, Emergency Relief Available To Residents Affected By Gaylord-Area Tornado

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that residents who were affected by the deadly tornado last week in the Gaylord area may be eligible for replacement food assistance and state emergency relief. Here is a breakdown of the programs: Food Assistance Program MDHHS may be able to replace lost food that had been purchased with Food Assistance Program benefits received through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Replacement food is only available to those already receiving food assistance benefits. Any Food Assistance Program recipient who had food spoil due to a verified power outage or lost...
GAYLORD, MI
CBS Detroit

MDHHS Urges Michigan Residents To Take Precautions To Prevent Tick Bites

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging Michiganders to take precautions to avoid tick bites while spending time outside this summer. MDHHS officials say that tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, are increasing across Michigan. “Preventing tick bites is the best way to prevent tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease and anaplasmosis,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “If you find a tick attached to your body, promptly remove it. Monitor your health and if you experience fever, rash, muscle or joint aches or other symptoms, consult with your medical provider.” Lyme disease is...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Nessel Sends Investigators To Gaylord To Check Out Reports Of Price Gouging After Tornado

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she is sending investigators to Gaylord on Monday to investigate reported instances of price gouging after the tornado last week. On Friday, May 20, an EF-3 tornado hit the city, killing two people and injuring more than 40 others. Officials said on Sunday morning that nearly all power lost had been restored as cleanup continued in the town of about 4,200 people. “Residents who are already struggling in the wake of a natural disaster must be protected from bad actors that are intent on exploiting hardship for their own gain,” Nessel said in a...
GAYLORD, MI
CBS Detroit

‘MI Kids Back On Track’ Plan Introduced To Expand Tutoring For Michigan Students

(CBS DETROIT) — There’s a new plan in Michigan to get students caught up on learning after the pandemic took a toll on education. On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed the “MI Kids Back on Track” plan, which would expand tutoring and other learning supports in the state. “The MI Kids Back on Track program would double down on tackling unfinished learning by investing in what our kids need most,” Whitmer said in a statement. “For lots of kids, this means extra personalized instruction, like tutoring, which is a critical tool for parents to help their kids get caught up and on...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Data: Michigan Sees Decrease In Evictions In 2021, But Many Residents Still Struggle To Find Homes

(CBS DETROIT) — Eviction rates across Michigan continue to decrease, but tenants are still seeing trouble. According to Michigan Courts data, the state saw a 13% eviction rate in 2021, which is a 7% decrease from the previous year. However, many are still without a home. Officials say since August 2020, almost 23,000 new eviction cases have been filed in 36th District Court, including 17,900 cases filed in 2020. That averages to about 1,500 new cases filed monthly, according to a report from the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Oxford High Students Walk Out To Support Robb Elementary School In Texas

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of students at Oxford High School, the Michigan school where four were killed in November, walked out Thursday and formed a ‘U’ on the football field to show support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas. “We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would be respectful to help other people through it,” sophomore Andrew Sholtz told The Detroit News. A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers this week at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Oxford school officials knew a walkout was planned and worked to ensure students would be...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Detroit

Police: Texas Authorities Track School Shooting Threats To 18-Year-Old In Shelby Township

(CBS DETROIT) — Police arrested an 18-year-old from Shelby Township after Texas authorities tracked a social media post allegedly threatening to shoot and kill students. Shelby Township police said on Wednesday, a detective from the Texas Rangers notified them about the threats made against an unspecified school. The post was tracked to an address in Shelby Township, authorities say. Police identified the 18-year-old as the suspect and went to his home where he was interviewed and arrested. The teen was transported to the police department pending an arrangement. Weapons were found in the home and were removed. “We are grateful for the Texas Rangers reporting this behavior to our agency. We are committed to protecting our community and I want to commend our officers for their swift response,” Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said in a statement. The incident comes one day after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Shelby Township police say all similar threats will be “thoroughly investigated and all perpetrators will be charged criminally.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS Detroit

Court Interested In Dispute Over Michigan 1931 Abortion Ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals opened the door Wednesday to abortion opponents who are trying to overturn a recent decision that suspended the state’s long-dormant ban on the procedure. The court set a briefing schedule that runs through July 5. A judge at the Court of Claims last week issued a preliminary injunction that freezes a 1931 ban on abortion in most instances. If the injunction stands, it means abortion would not be illegal in Michigan if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision by summer. Right to Life of Michigan, the Michigan Catholic Conference,...
MICHIGAN STATE
