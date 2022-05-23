MDOT Closing Pedestrian Bridge Over I-94 Near Wayne State University For Repairs

(CBS DETROIT) – The Brooklyn pedestrian bridge over I-94, west of M-10 will be closed for repairs, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced.

The closure began on Friday, May 20, and is expected to reopen on July 1.

Patches that were previously made on the bridge deck need to be replaced, and all of the deck repairs must be completed before it reopens.

The Brooklyn pedestrian bridge was built in 1955 and has a current rating of poor with inspections required every six months.

The bridge was inspected in April 2022, but because inspectors are double checking all bridge’s with a poor rating, it was looked at again on May 20.

The Brooklyn bridge and Spruce bridge are the only two that need to be closed for repairs.

MDOT officials say pedestrians can use Trumbull Avenue, which is located west of the Brooklyn pedestrian bridge.

