Aurora, CO

‘Insult To Hardworking Taxpayers’: Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Criticizes City Council Members’ $3,500 Trip To Paris

By Jennifer McRae
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is criticizing a trip to Paris by two city council members for a conference. That trip was paid for by the taxpayers of Aurora.

(credit: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images)

In a Twitter post, Coffman wrote, “For Aurora City Councilmembers to be attending a conference in Paris, of all places, is an insult to the hardworking taxpayers of this city.”

Council member Juan Marcano responded to CBS4’s inquiry, “I’m not really interested in how the mayor wants to make political hay out of business trips and conferences. I’m interested in the information we picked up at the conference and I’m excited to bring that back to Aurora.”

Marcano was joined by council member Crystal Murillo at the conference. The trip cost $3,500 per person.

Coffman said he plans to try to ban international travel to conferences for city council members in the future.

