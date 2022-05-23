ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Belichick downplays Patriots' lack of offensive coordinator

By Michael Hurley
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqWRm_0fngvPJB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iqKI_0fngvPJB00
How will Patriots offense operate in 2022? 02:14

BOSTON -- Around New England, there's been some consternation about the Patriots' plans on the offensive side of the coaching staff. With Josh McDaniels (and three other assistants) leaving, the void of experience in terms of offensive play-calling on the coaching staff is a bit jarring.

Yet Bill Belichick doesn't seem to be even slightly concerned.

The Patriots' head coach spoke to the media on Monday morning, ahead of the team's first on-field OTA session of the offseason. Unsurprisingly, the lack of a dedicated offensive play-caller was a persistent topic of conversation. Just as expectedly, Belichick made sure to minimize the perceived issue.

The topic was first broached with a question about Belichick being more involved than usual with the offensive coaching staff this year. Belichick's answer suggested his involvement on offense was not out of the ordinary.

"Good. Yeah, I mean, I work with all the coaches. Just trying to be involved in everything," Belichick said. "So, that's the head coach's job. Support all parts of the program."

Belichick was then asked if the roles of the coaching staff are specified at this point in time. Belichick pointed out that the team won't need to be actually calling offensive plays for a while.

"Yeah, look, there's a lot of jobs that we have to do. We're all working on those things. Now, it's May. They'll change in June, they'll change in August, they'll change in September, so evolve. We'll do the things timely that we need to do," Belichick said. "I mean, if you're asking about game plans, we're months away from that. Months."

Asked specifically about offensive play-calling, Belichick reiterated the fact that no competitive reps will take place until the summer.

"Months away. Months. What plays are we calling? Mini-camp plays?" Belichick asked a reporter. "We're gonna coach the team, coach the players, get them ready to go, we're gonna game-plan when we have to game-plan, we'll play-call, do all the things that we need to do to compete in games. Right now we're months away from that."

Belichick did say that despite the lack of an offensive coordinator on the staff right now, he does anticipate naming one ... just not any time soon.

"When we get to it, we'll get to it," Belichick said.

Belichick -- who's now in his 48th NFL season -- also downplayed the play-caller's impact on the success of the offense, instead stressing the importance of the players on the field.

"Execution of the plays I think are a lot more important than the plays themselves," he said. "So. I've called 'em, I've not called 'em. I've called 'em and I've not called 'em. So has everybody else. ... I've called them and I haven't called them. And other people have called them and they haven't called them. So, we'll see."

Belichick did admit that he does believe that a specified offensive play-caller will need to be determined at a certain point. When asked if he has that exact date right now, Belichick's answer was short and to the point:

"No."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady's Message For Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

On June 1, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match. Even though Brady and Rodgers are on the same side, the seven-time Super Bowl champion threw some serious shade at his teammate. During a chip challenge...
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL takes $7.5 million from each team for St. Louis settlement

Rams owner Stan Kroenke doesn’t back away from his obligations. Unless he does. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed last year that Kroenke is a “man of principle” who “doesn’t back away” at a time when reporting suggested that Kroenke was trying to back away from his promise to indemnify his partners regarding the litigation filed following the relocation of the Rams, a significant portion of the $790 million settlement has been foisted upon the league’s teams.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Jon Gruden Takes A Huge Win In Lawsuit Against The NFL

Jon Gruden was exposed last year in various e-mails in which he used racial and homophobic language. Perhaps the most egregious thing that was said involved Roger Goodell, whom Gruden referred to as the F slur. It was pretty wild and it eventually led to Gruden's resignation from the Raiders.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Colin Kaepernick news

Adam Schefter broke the news Wednesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are working out Colin Kaepernick this week for a potential spot on their roster. If he were able to make the team, it would be Kaepernick’s return to the NFL for the first time since 2016. It was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#New England#American Football#Ota
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Longtime NFL General Manager Died On Tuesday Morning

A monumental figure in the history and shaping of the Seattle Seahawks franchise passed away Tuesday morning. At the age of 95, NFL lifer John Thompson died in Las Vegas, per his son, Mike. Thompson was the first ever general manager of the Seahawks and even helped pick the team's...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Release Former Cowboys Defensive Lineman

After adding a number of edge rusher options to the roster, the Carolina Panthers chose to move off one of those players Tuesday. The team announced the waiving of defensive end Joe Jackson, clearing a spot on the Carolina's 90-man squad. Jackson a former fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady's New Video Is Promising for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It looks like Rob Gronkowski could be working his way back to another NFL season. Tom Brady recently posted a video on social media that shows him taking some batting practice. The video also shows Gronkowski catching fly balls, and as mentioned by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Gronkowski and Brady appeared to be at the New York Yankees minor league complex which is just south of the Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

49ers Star Could Reportedly Still Decide To Retire

One of the San Francisco 49ers' best offensive linemen still hasn't reported to OTAs. 4. 49ers center Alex Mack still remains unsure about his playing career and hasn't made a decision heading into next season per Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea. Mack played his first season in San Francisco in 2021...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Appears To Be Injured

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps will be a bit shorthanded for OTAs this week. That's because James Washington was spotted in a walking boot. At this time, the specifics of Washington's injury are unknown. In an interview with Cowboys Country, however, he said the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

John Harbaugh Speaks On Lamar Jackson: NFL World Reacts

For the first time in his NFL career, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is missing the first week of voluntary OTAs. When asked about Jackson's absence after practice on Wednesday, head coach John Harbaugh failed to give any insight. "We've been down this road many times through the years," Harbaugh...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Tight End Cut After Tuesday's Signing

It was one tight end in, one tight end out for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. On the same day they signed Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Cleveland also cut Nick Guggemos. Guggemos spent last season on the Browns' practice squad and had signed a futures deal with the team this offseason. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Has Message For Cowboys Cheerleaders

Daniel Suarez is certainly enjoying this NASCAR season, but apparently driving isn't his only passion. On Sunday, Twitter user "@nascarcasm" posted photos of Suarez performing leg kicks. The photos were accompanied by message for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. "@DCCheerleaders Hey just making sure you saw our driver @Daniel_SuarezG's audition for...
DALLAS, TX
brownsnation.com

Fans React To The Latest Browns Roster Shakeup

The Cleveland Browns have been manipulating the 90-man roster for weeks. Additions and subtractions are a frequent occurrence; however, the most recent changes were made at breakneck speed. The players affected were quarterback Felix Harper and defensive back Reggie Robinson II. Recall that the Browns were impressed by Wright’s tryout...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy