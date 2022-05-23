ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three things to monitor from Dallas Cowboys OTAs this week

By Bobby Belt
 3 days ago

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) - Rookie minicamp is now in the rearview mirror for the Cowboys, which means OTAs (organized team activities) are on the docket this week.

OTA’s will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays each of the next four weeks, and will set the table for minicamp in the middle of June, followed by training camp in Oxnard at the end of July. OTA’s are voluntary, but typically have 100% attendance.

Here are three things worth monitoring at OTA’s this week.

Tyler Smith’s Development

Rookie minicamp gave the media its first chance to see first-round pick Tyler Smith up close.

There are plenty of questions about Smith’s technique development, and how he’ll acclimate to playing guard for the first time since high school, but he showed encouraging improvement with his hand placement during rookie minicamp.

It doesn’t need to be perfect at OTA’s, but there needs to be progress throughout these next four weeks. Let’s see if he’s able to stack the proverbial good days on top of good days.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Health

There were times when Ezekiel Elliott looked severely hampered in 2021. Elliott’s stride looked lumbering at times, particularly in the stretch run of the season.

Elliott was limited much of last season with a partially torn PCL. The injury didn’t require surgery this offseason, and Head Coach Mike McCarthy says Elliott has looked “pretty damn good” this month, but we’ve heard similar springtime reviews in the past that haven’t come to fruition.

With a large salary cap decision looming next offseason, Elliott could be entering his final year with the Cowboys. He’ll need to have a big year, and how healthy he’s looking during the offseason program will be a big first step.

How Sharp is Dak Prescott?

Dak Prescott looked like a legitimate MVP candidate during the first half of the 2021 season. A calf injury, sub-par play, and a porous offensive line at times made for a tough second half of the season.

Now Prescott is without his top receiving target over the last few years in Amari Cooper, Tyron Smith is one year older, and the team is working in a raw rookie at left guard.

The circumstances in 2022 might not be much easier, but Prescott has to be better than he was in November and December. OTA’s present the first opportunity for Prescott to display a healthier, sharper version of himself than fans saw in 2021.

