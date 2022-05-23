ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change made blistering heatwave in India and Pakistan ‘30 times more likely’

By Saphora Smith
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WAbMo_0fnguGiV00

Human-induced climate change made the blistering heatwave gripping parts of India and Pakistan 30 times more likely , according to scientists.

India and Pakistan have been suffering from extreme heat on and off since March, which was the hottest in India since records began 122 years ago. Pakistan has also reported record temperatures.

Climate experts have repeatedly warned heatwaves are increasing in intensity and frequency across the world due to global heating, mainly caused by burning fossil fuels.

The increase in the likelihood of heatwaves is of concern because they are the deadliest extreme weather events and also damage crops and livelihoods.

At least 90 people are reported to have died across Pakistan and India because of the extreme heat, while the true toll is likely to be significantly higher.

Meanwhile, India chose to ban wheat exports this month citing food insecurity after its harvest suffered in the heat.

The group of international climate scientists looked at weather data and climate models to compare the climate as it is today - after about 1.2 degrees celsius of global heating since the industrial revolution - and the climate of the past.

They focused on the average maximum daily temperatures during March and April in northwestern India and southeastern Pakistan, the areas most affected by the recent heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4HGn_0fnguGiV00

The analysis found heatwaves such as the one affecting the region are still rare, with a one per cent chance of them happening each year.

However, scientists say climate change is making them around 30 times more likely, meaning such an event would have been “extraordinarily” rare without global warming.

If global temperature rise reaches 2C, a heatwave like this one would be expected as often as once every five years, the scientists found.

Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer in climate science at Grantham Institute, Imperial College London, said the results of the World Weather Attribution study were on the conservative side.

Asked why they differed from the UK Met Office’s study published last week, which found that climate change is making record-breaking heatwaves in northwest India and Pakistan 100 times more likely, she said there were two main reasons.

The first is the Met Office study focused on average temperatures in April and May while the World Weather Attribution study focused on March and April - because they were interested in the fact the heatwave happened early in the year.

The second was because the Met Office used a climate model and the World Weather Attribution used 20 different models. Nevertheless, the big takeaway was that climate change is a “real game changer” when it comes to heatwaves, she said.

Dr Otto said heatwaves were the type of extremes most strongly increasing in a warming world.

“As long as greenhouse gas emissions continue, events like these will become an increasingly common disaster,” she said.

The United Nations landmark climate report published last August found: “It is virtually certain that hot extremes (including heatwaves) have become more frequent and more intense across most land regions since the 1950s.”

The report said it had “high confidence” that human-induced climate change is the main driver of these changes.

Comments / 2

Related
eenews.net

Deadly Asian heat ‘highly unlikely’ without climate change

A blistering heat wave in India and Pakistan last month sent temperatures soaring above 120 degrees Fahrenheit, all before the summer had even kicked off. Now scientists say climate change helped make the shocking weather possible. A new analysis finds that global warming made the heat wave at least 30...
The Week

The deadly heat wave frying India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan have, for weeks now, been gripped by a record-breaking heat wave that has already killed dozens. Here's everything you need to know:. Since the extreme heat began roughly two months ago, India has experienced "its highest March temperatures and third-highest April temperatures in 122 years of records," while Pakistan reported its "hottest April on record," CNBC writes. For example, temperatures in Jacobabad, Pakistan — "already one of the hottest cities in the world," Vox notes — recently reached over 120 degrees Fahrenheit. And in India's New Delhi, temperatures climbed last weekend to a sweltering 116 degrees Fahrenheit. It has been so hot, in fact, that birds are falling from the sky, plagued by heatstroke.
CNBC

Photos: Bangladesh and India endure catastrophic floods

Severe floods in parts of Bangladesh and India have killed at least 24 people and left thousands of people displaced in recent weeks. Extreme weather events fueled by climate change are becoming more frequent and intense across South Asia. The rains have washed away villages, inundated roads, damaged crops and...
