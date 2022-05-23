Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a kiss after his polo match win in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle congratulated Prince Harry with a kiss after his team won a polo tournament over the weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Sunday (22 May), where the Duke of Sussex was competing in a charity tournament for his Los Padres polo team.

For the occasion, Markle channeled Pretty Woman in a polka dot blouse and white Khaite Bermuda shorts, which have since sold out online. She paired the look with a black wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a leather belt. Markle’s longtime friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was also pictured at the event, and matched the duchess in a black polka dot dress.

After Prince Harry and his three teammates took home the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy, Markle was there to present the winners with their prize. Once she reached her husband, the couple shared a kiss on the lips, and Markle wiped away some of the red lipstick that rubbed off onto her husband’s face.

Fans took to social media to praise Markle’s polo fashion, and gushed over the couple’s victory kiss.

“She looks amazing,” tweeted one fan.

Alongside a clip of the couple’s PDA moment, another user said: “Sealed with a kiss”.

The rare PDA was reminiscent of another polo match the couple had attended together back in July 2018, just weeks after the two were married in May. Prince Harry competed at the charity polo competition in Berkshire, England to raise money for his non-profit Sentebale. Markle sealed her husband’s victory with a kiss after handing the trophy to Argentinian polo star, Ignacio Figueras.

Longtime friends Prince Harry and Figueras competed together on Sunday as part of their team Los Padres, which means the fathers in Spanish. The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is not far from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home, where they are currently raising their two children, three-year-old Archie Harrison and 11-month-old Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their two children in June.

The scheduled visit to the UK comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the Queen last month before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games. The Platinum Jubilee trip will mark the first time the 96-year-old monarch has met the couple’s daughter.