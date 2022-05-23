ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a kiss after his polo match win in Santa Barbara

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iqNg_0fngt7p000

Meghan Markle congratulated Prince Harry with a kiss after his team won a polo tournament over the weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Sunday (22 May), where the Duke of Sussex was competing in a charity tournament for his Los Padres polo team.

For the occasion, Markle channeled Pretty Woman in a polka dot blouse and white Khaite Bermuda shorts, which have since sold out online. She paired the look with a black wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a leather belt. Markle’s longtime friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was also pictured at the event, and matched the duchess in a black polka dot dress.

After Prince Harry and his three teammates took home the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy, Markle was there to present the winners with their prize. Once she reached her husband, the couple shared a kiss on the lips, and Markle wiped away some of the red lipstick that rubbed off onto her husband’s face.

Fans took to social media to praise Markle’s polo fashion, and gushed over the couple’s victory kiss.

“She looks amazing,” tweeted one fan.

Alongside a clip of the couple’s PDA moment, another user said: “Sealed with a kiss”.

The rare PDA was reminiscent of another polo match the couple had attended together back in July 2018, just weeks after the two were married in May. Prince Harry competed at the charity polo competition in Berkshire, England to raise money for his non-profit Sentebale. Markle sealed her husband’s victory with a kiss after handing the trophy to Argentinian polo star, Ignacio Figueras.

Longtime friends Prince Harry and Figueras competed together on Sunday as part of their team Los Padres, which means the fathers in Spanish. The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is not far from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home, where they are currently raising their two children, three-year-old Archie Harrison and 11-month-old Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their two children in June.

The scheduled visit to the UK comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the Queen last month before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games. The Platinum Jubilee trip will mark the first time the 96-year-old monarch has met the couple’s daughter.

Comments / 6

morning dove
3d ago

One she kiss another guy on the team , and let the cameras take the picture. But on her toad she cover the kiss like if to say kiss me Red toad you won’t turn into a Prince !🤮🤮🌪🌪

Reply
5
Related
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Wanted To Marry Meghan Markle 'As Quickly As Possible' For 1 Reason In Particular, Shares Author

Prince William and Kate Middleton had been dating for about seven years before they got engaged, so when Prince Harry told his brother that he was going to pop the question to Meghan Markle after less than two years together, the Duke of Cambridge was reportedly hesitant to give his support.In Tina Brown's recently released book The Palace Papers, she spilled that one of William's friends told her that the dad-of-three believed Markle, 40, should have "more time to build up a life in the U.K. and make friends who didn't always have to [be] brought in confidence to the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Followed Kate Middleton's Lead in Addressing Yesterday's Horrific School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Uvalde, Texas received an unexpected visitor on Thursday as Meghan Markle arrived in the small town to pay her respects to the 19 children and two schoolteachers who lost their lives in Tuesday’s mass shooting. Since it wasn’t a formal visit, the Duchess of Sussex kept her presence low key by wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, and a baseball cap to visit the memorial that has emerged outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. According to the couple’s spokesperson, per People, the trip was done “in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Spencer
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess’s Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson To Share Details About Their Failed Marriage? Royal Author Reportedly Releasing A Book On Prince Harry’s Wife

Meghan Markle has been at the center of all sorts of controversies ever since she started dating Prince Harry. The former Hollywood star used to lead a quiet life in the United States while starring in Suits. But it didn’t take long for royal fans to find out that she was once married to Trevor Engelson.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear This Bombshell About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding That Just Leaked—So Awkward!

Four years later, and we are still finding out new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous royal wedding, which took place on May 19th in 2018. The latest allegation, which can be found in Tina Brown’s bombshell new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost used the wedding as a sort of networking event, and invited A-list celebrities they didn’t even know to their nuptials in order to make high profile friends. Wow!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polo#Duchess Of Sussex#England#British Royal Family#Uk#Los Padres#Pretty Woman#Khaite Bermuda#Pda
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince William's secret hobby will definitely surprise you

Prince William has revealed that he is a fan of late nineties club music such as Faithless and Spiller. The second-in-line to the throne awarded radio DJ Simon Mayo his MBE on Wednesday, and Simon shared that the father-of-three revealed that he loved 'Insomnia,' the 1995 track by British electronic band Faithless, as well as 'Groovejet', a 2000 number one track by Italian DJ Spiller and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Meghan Markle Revived Pretty Woman Style At The Polo

As Julia Roberts famously said in Pretty Woman, “I want the fairytale.” It’s a sentiment a young Meghan Markle—the California girl who went from small-screen star to royal bride when an English prince swept her off her feet—no doubt related to. And an outing for the Duchess of Sussex in Santa Barbara over the weekend suggests Vivian Ward’s post-makeover wardrobe made quite an impression on her, too.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Mail

A day out at Great-Granny's! Kate Middleton is spotted watching George, Charlotte and Louis play on a horse-drawn carriage while Eugenie's son August toddles nearby - as the Royal Family gather in grounds of Windsor Castle

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted watching on as her three children played in a horse drawn carriage recently in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Kate Middleton, 40, appeared relaxed as she watched on while her children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, four climbed aboard a horse-drawn carriage and could be seen sitting patiently once inside.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton makes nod to Meghan and Harry during Queen’s garden party

Kate Middleton rewore a custom pale green frock to attend the last of this year’s Royal Garden parties on Wednesday.The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed smiling and greeting the public as she arrived in a flowy calf-length dress, designed by a private dressmaker.The dress has a high neck, puffed sleeves with elongated cuffs and a bodice that is lined with matching buttons.She accessorised the look with sea green, suede Jimmy Choo heeled pumps and a matching clutch bag.The royal previously wore the frock to the 50th Anniversary of Prince Charles’ Investiture in 2019.Arriving at the Buckingham Palace garden party...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

667K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy