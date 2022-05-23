ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Anyone can get it': WHO health official dispels myth around monkeypox as 'gay disease'

By Eleonora Girotto
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgZP3_0fngsdtW00

World Health Organization official confirms that “anyone can get” the monkeypox virus dispelling the myth of “gay disease”.

WHO expert Andy Seale stressed the importance to remember that monkeypox is not an illness that affects only one community more than others.

Mr Seale suggested that an elevated proportion of UK cases in gay or bisexual men could be due to an increased awareness of sexual health amongst the community.

However, he stressed that the virus could be transmitted to anyone, regardless of the community they belong to.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anger after video shows ‘grumpy’ head teacher brutally beating student for sleeping in class in China

A disturbing video of a student being brutally beaten by his “grumpy” teacher in China has sparked outrage across the country and reignited the debate on corporal punishment in Chinese schools.On 10 May, a ninth-grade student — identified by his family name Liu — was filmed getting beaten by his teacher — identified as Ma — for dozing off in class in Zhaotong, Yunnan province in southwestern China.In the video that’s gone viral on Chinese video-sharing platform Douyin, the teacher is seen grabbing the boy by his hair and shaking him awake. The teacher then pushes him onto the floor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy at centre of treatment dispute has ‘irretrievable’ brain damage – specialist

Scans show that a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute has suffered “irretrievable” brain damage, a specialist has told a High Court judge.The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, during the latest in a series of court hearings, that tests showed Archie Battersbee had signs of “end-point severe global brain injury”.He said he thought another scan would show Archie’s brain tissue was dying or had died.The judge has been told that Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at his home in early April.She is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on...
HEALTH
The Independent

Derogatory language and homophobic bullying ‘common’ in top academy chain school

A school that is part of one of the country’s leading academy chains has been given a termination warning notice to close amid reports of homophobic bullying and derogatory language.The Department for Education handed a warning notice to Ark Kings Academy in Birmingham after a recent Ofsted inspection found that secondary pupils did not feel safe, while “bullying, derogatory language and homophobic behaviours are commonplace”.Pupils had “no confidence that staff will support them when they raise concerns”, and “lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pupils experience repeated discriminatory behaviour against them”, Ofsted found.Some pupils, particularly those who identify as LGBT,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Black and Asian workers ‘more likely to be monitored at work’ than white people

Increased workplace surveillance has fuelled warnings that Black and Asian people in Britain face a heightened risk of discrimination at work, The Independent can reveal.One in three (33 per cent) of minority workers said all their activities in the workplace were monitored, compared to less than one in five (19 per cent) white employees, polling carried out for the Trade Union Congress by Britain Thinks, a strategy consultancy company, shows.Around one in 13 (8 per cent) of Black and Asian employees said their exact location and movements within a workplace were monitored, using handheld or wearable devices, compared to just...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Disease#Racism#World Health Organization
The Independent

‘I was in surrender mode’: Jeff Bridges reflects on being ‘pretty close to dying’ from Covid while recovering from cancer

Jeff Bridges has looked back on catching Covid while recovering from cancer, saying he was “dancing with my mortality”.The actor, known for playing “The Dude” in the 1998 cult hitThe Big Lebowski, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2020, after doctors found a “12-by-nine-inch tumour” in his stomach.In a new interview, he has spoken about how chemotherapy eradicated the cancer but left him with a very weak immune system – meaning that when he caught Covid in January 2021, he became seriously ill.“I had no defences,” he told People. “That’s what chemo does – it strips you of all...
CANCER
The Independent

Three in four adults travelling to work each week, survey suggests

Three in four adults in Britain are now travelling to work at some point during the week, up from two-thirds a month ago, a new survey suggests.Around a third of people are continuing to spend part of their week working at home, however.The figures, which have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), point to a shift in certain types of public behaviour over the past two months – a period coinciding with a steady fall in Covid-19 infections.Some 75% of adults questioned between May 11 and 22 said they had travelled to work in the past seven...
U.K.
The Independent

Hepatitis identified in more than 220 children across UK as 20 new cases reported

A further 20 cases of hepatitis in young children have been identified in the UK, health officials say.In total, 222 children aged 10 and under have developed severe liver inflammation since the beginning of the year, according to the UK Health Security Agency. Typically, Britain will record only a handful of cases each year.Of the confirmed cases, 158 are resident in England, 31 are in Scotland, 17 are in Wales and 16 are in Northern Ireland. There have been no recorded deaths in the UK, though a small number of children have required liver transplants.Most cares are predominantly in children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Something is ‘very, very wrong’ at Nottingham NHS Trust, inquiry head says

The senior midwife appointed to lead an independent inquiry into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals has said something is “very, very wrong” at the trust.Donna Ockenden, whose appointment as chair of the inquiry was announced on Thursday, said her first priority would be “to listen to and engage with and hear families effectively”.Ms Ockenden was appointed after 100 mothers wrote to Health Secretary Sajid Javid to criticise the thematic review of maternity incidents at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust and called for her to be put in charge.Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, Ms Ockenden...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Protein drinks before meals help diabetics’ blood sugar levels, study finds

Whey protein drinks before a meal can help diabetics control their blood sugar levels, according to new research.Scientists believe the drinks slow down how quickly food is digested and stimulate hormones to prevent sugar levels rising so quickly.In the Newcastle University study, people with Type 2 diabetes drank a pre-made shot containing a low dose of whey protein before eating a normal meal.They were monitored for a week as they went about normal daily life.People were able to stick to the regime and liked the idea of having a convenient, tasty, small pre-made drink that could be carried with them...
NUTRITION
The Independent

The Independent

667K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy