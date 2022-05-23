ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Manchester Lemonade Day brings in more than $8K

thunder1320.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumbers are in from last week’s Lemonade Day. Apparently, people were really thirsty. In partnership with Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Manchester City Schools students setup lemonade stands around town...

www.thunder1320.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Scene

East Nashville Beer Works Plans Lebanon Location

East Nashville Beer Works has announced it will open a location in Lebanon. Via a social media post, the craft beer company says the future ENBW will be located at Highway 109 and Callis Road. No opening date was offered in the Instagram post, and ENBW owner Anthony Davis could not be reached for comment.
LEBANON, TN
Nashville Parent

Old Bank on Murfreesboro Square to Reopen as Restaurant

An old building many will recognize as the old Murfreesboro bank from the 1920s will soon reopen as a local restaurant after two years of preparations and remodeling. In early 2020, the building was owned by the county and used as the Rutherford County District Attorneys office. After the new judicial center opened, the county had no need for the structure and decided to sell it at a public auction. The building was sold to Martin McGill and his wife for $810,000 in July of 2020.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Everyone invited to ‘Paint the Town’ community mural

Manchester Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Manchester Arts Center and Hoover Paint Store to host a paint-by-number community mural project. The project will be painted using Manchester Arts Center as the canvas. No artistic experience is necessary – everyone is welcome. Just show up and you’ll be shown what...
themoorecountynews.com

A little bit of HOPE- A Visit with Danny Bobo

Danny and Sharon Bobo's story reads like the lyrics of a 1960 song on a jukebox. They were both born in 1956, only a few weeks difference in their ages. They were raised in the smallest county in Tennessee in the place we all call home, Lynchburg. Danny was born...
LYNCHBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Manchester, TN
Manchester, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
williamsonherald.com

Bethesda News: I finished my bucket list

Thought for the week: As you establish priorities for your day and your life, God deserves first place. You deserve the experience of putting Him there. I want to personally invite each of you to Mt. Carmel C.P. Church on June 5 for our annual homecoming (according to records, we are 195 years old).
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Spring Hill’s newest burger and beer stop opens doors

A hungry crowd showed up to support the official grand opening of The Spot Burgers & Beers in Spring Hill Monday. The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate. The Spot is a counter service restaurant serving fresh — never frozen — burgers with a West...
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

Women’s and Children’s Boutique to Open in Spring Hill Just After Memorial Day

Lia & Jet, a women’s and children’s boutique, will open in Spring Hill at 5226 Main Street on May 31st. In a social media post, they shared, “The day has come. We are cleared to open! Mark your calendars and come shop with us on the 31st! Tons of Children’s and Women’s summer clothing and accessories in stock. Along with hand-poured candles and home decor.”
SPRING HILL, TN
wilsonpost.com

Spring Hill, Tennessee one of 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. according to new Census numbers

(The Center Square) — Spring Hill was the 10th fastest-growing city in the United States between July 2020 and July 2021, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Spring Hill has been one of Tennessee's fastest growing cities since the General Motors plant, its largest in North America, opened in 1990, when the city's population was 1,464. The 2021 numbers show that population is now 53,339 and still growing.
SPRING HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Manchester City Schools
Nashville Scene

Dollar General Denies Entry to Legal Proxies at Annual Shareholder Meeting

Dollar General faced protests by store employees from across the South Wednesday morning at its annual shareholder meeting at Goodlettsville City Hall. Workers spoke out against what they describe as low wages, unsafe working conditions, poorly maintained stores and unreasonable, shifting worker expectations. The corporation refused to seat three legal...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Just Listed! This Brentwood Estate Is an Entertainer’s Dream

A subdivision in Brentwood, TN, Princeton Hills is a highly sought-after community offering stately homes and 32 acres of common area that includes beautiful walking trails and greenways. Nestled in this upscale neighborhood is a stunning 8,660-square-foot home that just hit the market. From its multi-level indoor and outdoor living spaces to the backyard oasis and stunning architectural details, this home is perfect for entertaining and exudes luxury and charm around every corner. Take a look inside — and find out how you can call this house home!
BRENTWOOD, TN
Nashville Parent

6 Beaches We Love in Middle Tennessee

Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. ​​​​​876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
WSMV

City Officials warn residents to boil water before using

RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WSMV) - White House Utility District warned residents to boil their water Thursday before use due to the worry of bacteria. WHUD officials said they had discovered that the City of Ridgetop Sewer Department connected a residential wastewater service line to a WHUD water line. After testing for bacteria and not having detected any, WHUD said they still urge all customers in the affected area to boil water before use until further notice.
RIDGETOP, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
murfreesborovoice.com

A Note to Our Readers...

In the wake of the recent mass shootings that occurred this month in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX, the site would like to extend its collective sympathies to all of those impacted. Unfortunately, mass shootings are a senseless tragedy that have become all too common. Almost everyone suffers when a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Charlie’s Shoe and Boot Repair closes after 44 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular shop in Lebanon announced its closure this week. For 44 years, the family business Charlie’s has saved Soles on Main Street in Lebanon in their unique way. It’s hard to feel first when everything you do is 2nd hand. When Leather boots...
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee principal dragged special education boy by ankles through school

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee school board has recommended a principal be fired for dragging a special education student through the school. The Rutherford County Board of Education made the announcement on Thursday, stating Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell be fired for unprofessional conduct, conduct unbecoming, insubordination, and neglect of duty.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Workers' advocates turned away at Dollar General meeting in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A civil rights advocate says he and two Dollar General store workers were denied access to the company's shareholder meeting Wednesday in Tennessee where they had been outside protesting for better pay and workplace safety improvements. The Rev. William Barber II told The Associated Press he...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

SPRING FLING CENTRAL: Coffee County athletes fight through rainy conditions Thursday

Coffee County Central track & field and tennis athletes traveled to Murfreesboro Thursday to compete in the TSSAA Spring Fling State Championships, fighting through rainy and stormy conditions most all day. In the girls shot put, Lady Raider senior Elli Chumley placed 12th with a distance of 31-3.50 – just...
wgnsradio.com

$40,838 Raised to support vulnerable patients in Rutherford County

$40,838 Was raised at the 2nd annual Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Golf Tournament. The event was held earlier this month at the Stones River Country Club in Murfreesboro. In the past six years, the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation has funded over $738,500 for the hospital’s Nursery, Pediatric Department,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy