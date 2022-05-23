Manchester Lemonade Day brings in more than $8K

An old building many will recognize as the old Murfreesboro bank from the 1920s will soon reopen as a local restaurant after two years of preparations and remodeling. In early 2020, the building was owned by the county and used as the Rutherford County District Attorneys office. After the new judicial center opened, the county had no need for the structure and decided to sell it at a public auction. The building was sold to Martin McGill and his wife for $810,000 in July of 2020.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO