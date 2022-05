Raymond A. Schmigel, went home to be with his Lord on May 21, 2022. He was born in Pembroke, NY on October 14, 1929 to the late Walter and Eva Leona (Sprague) Schmigel. Ray attended Pembroke School and then followed his brothers into stock car racing while working different jobs, racing first at Civic Stadium and later at Ransomville Speedway. He worked as a mechanic for Al Zimmerman Oldsmobile before changing careers to drive a concrete truck for Clarence Redi-Mix where he retired in 1993. Ray enjoyed deer hunting. He was an usher at the Akron First Baptist Church where he was always ready to lend a helping hand. He especially enjoyed helping Duane on the farm and took great pride in his garden.

AKRON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO