Susan E. Rhinehart, 69

Susan Elaine Ventimiglia Rhinehart, age 69, of Skaneateles, passed away on May 18, 2022, from complications of a rare blood cancer. She passed peacefully holding the loving hands of her husband and daughter as the sun was setting in a gorgeous array of colors.

In 1972 Sue graduated from Skaneateles High School, as did her two children, and now her grandson Marshall to follow.

Sue left Skaneateles to pursue her study of fine arts outside of Boston at Lasell College. After graduating in 1974, she returned to Skaneateles to take care of her parents when she joined the staff at the Old Stone Mill and met the love of her life, her best friend Jim. After managing to win over an impossibly discerning Italian father, Jim proposed, and they were married at Sue’s family home on The Lane. Jim and Sue enjoyed 43 years of marriage together causing trouble, having adventures and giving back to their community.

To say that Sue was beautiful is an understatement. She had a prolific entrepreneurial spirit. From launching her own women’s fashion boutique Creations in downtown Skaneateles, to working for many years at Skaneateles Furs, and many other career stops along the way, she will no doubt be remembered as a local and stylish icon of the village.

Sue later continued to pursue her career as a fine artist, specializing in artist pastels and graphite. She especially loved to draw animals, and a few of us are blessed to have our own Sue Rhinehart original artwork. Sue won several awards for her artwork, most recently including a blue ribbon at the New York State Fair.

Sue’s love of animals and nature was unmistakable. Like a Disney Princess, animals of all types would flock to her everywhere she went. Many animals in need were rescued or adopted by Sue’s nurturing and patient heart, including Jim. She was tremendously proud of her arabian horses Dodie and Dagger, who she trained, rode and even competed in many equestrian events. Many of us will remember her with her border collies Tippy, Montana and Torie.

Music was among her many passions. Many of us have had the pleasure of hearing Sue sing along to the JukeBox, or even on occasion with a band or Karaoke. In the next life, she will surely be a country music star.

Sue enjoyed visiting her son DJ and his family in remote Alaska, hiking, fishing, and helping out with her grandchildren. Naturally, she always caught the biggest fish on the boat, spotted the many whales and puffins, and remained a cherished best friend of her daughter in-law throughout the years.

In March of 2022, Sue enjoyed a much-needed vacation in Arizona, with her husband, kids and grandkids, a special and memorable time for the family.

Susan was predeceased by her father William Ventimiglia and mother Eleanor Smith. She is survived by her loving husband James Rhinehart, her daughter Eleanor Rhinehart, grandson Marshall Fraher, her son Donald James (DJ) Rhinehart, her daughter-in-law Desiree Rhinehart and grandsons William and Ryland Rhinehart.

To continue the love that Sue gave all of us for so many years, we invite you to make a donation in her honor to a local family whose daughter, Laila, 13 years old, is on a three-year journey of healing from cancer. Laila and her family are in urgent need of our love and support, please help us reach (and surpass) our goal of $20,000.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home.

