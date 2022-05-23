ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Susan E. Rhinehart, 69

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPL5p_0fngmP8800

Susan Elaine Ventimiglia Rhinehart, age 69, of Skaneateles, passed away on May 18, 2022, from complications of a rare blood cancer. She passed peacefully holding the loving hands of her husband and daughter as the sun was setting in a gorgeous array of colors.

In 1972 Sue graduated from Skaneateles High School, as did her two children, and now her grandson Marshall to follow.

Sue left Skaneateles to pursue her study of fine arts outside of Boston at Lasell College. After graduating in 1974, she returned to Skaneateles to take care of her parents when she joined the staff at the Old Stone Mill and met the love of her life, her best friend Jim. After managing to win over an impossibly discerning Italian father, Jim proposed, and they were married at Sue’s family home on The Lane. Jim and Sue enjoyed 43 years of marriage together causing trouble, having adventures and giving back to their community.

To say that Sue was beautiful is an understatement. She had a prolific entrepreneurial spirit. From launching her own women’s fashion boutique Creations in downtown Skaneateles, to working for many years at Skaneateles Furs, and many other career stops along the way, she will no doubt be remembered as a local and stylish icon of the village.

Sue later continued to pursue her career as a fine artist, specializing in artist pastels and graphite. She especially loved to draw animals, and a few of us are blessed to have our own Sue Rhinehart original artwork. Sue won several awards for her artwork, most recently including a blue ribbon at the New York State Fair.

Sue’s love of animals and nature was unmistakable. Like a Disney Princess, animals of all types would flock to her everywhere she went. Many animals in need were rescued or adopted by Sue’s nurturing and patient heart, including Jim. She was tremendously proud of her arabian horses Dodie and Dagger, who she trained, rode and even competed in many equestrian events. Many of us will remember her with her border collies Tippy, Montana and Torie.

Music was among her many passions. Many of us have had the pleasure of hearing Sue sing along to the JukeBox, or even on occasion with a band or Karaoke. In the next life, she will surely be a country music star.

Sue enjoyed visiting her son DJ and his family in remote Alaska, hiking, fishing, and helping out with her grandchildren. Naturally, she always caught the biggest fish on the boat, spotted the many whales and puffins, and remained a cherished best friend of her daughter in-law throughout the years.

In March of 2022, Sue enjoyed a much-needed vacation in Arizona, with her husband, kids and grandkids, a special and memorable time for the family.

Susan was predeceased by her father William Ventimiglia and mother Eleanor Smith. She is survived by her loving husband James Rhinehart, her daughter Eleanor Rhinehart, grandson Marshall Fraher, her son Donald James (DJ) Rhinehart, her daughter-in-law Desiree Rhinehart and grandsons William and Ryland Rhinehart.

To continue the love that Sue gave all of us for so many years, we invite you to make a donation in her honor to a local family whose daughter, Laila, 13 years old, is on a three-year journey of healing from cancer. Laila and her family are in urgent need of our love and support, please help us reach (and surpass) our goal of $20,000.

To donate please visit: https://gofund.me/1c489a7c.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home. Funeral service is private.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Russell R. Scott, 64

Russell R. Scott, 64, of Erieville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born Sept. 28, 1957, in Syracuse to Gladys M. Gushlaw Scott and Millard A. Scott and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School. Russell was employed as an office assistant in the Duplicating Center at SUNY Cortland for over 21 years until his retirement in 2021. He was known for his outgoing personality, quick wit and his ability to make people laugh and smile. In his free time, Russell enjoyed hunting, camping, playing sports, spending time with his family and, in his younger years, playing softball.
ERIEVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Karen A. Piazza – May 22, 2022

Karen A. Piazza, 76, of Oswego, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Her husband was by her side. Born on March 7, 1946, and raised in Oswego, Karen was the daughter of the late Harold and Melrose (Gillen) Tonkin. Karen was a graduate of Oswego...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Babar

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. He’s small in stature and senior in age, but this little guy will steal your heart!. Babar came to the shelter as a stray, unkempt and with skin issues. After a well-needed grooming session and medical care, he is feeling so much better.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
City
Skaneateles, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Updated Heidi Allen age progression revealed

NEW HAVEN — An updated age progression for Heidi Allen was revealed Wednesday, National Missing Children’s Day, depicting what Allen may look like at 46 years old. 18-year-old Heidi Allen disappeared on April 3, 1994, on Easter Sunday. Allen was working at the D&W convenience store in New Haven when she vanished, last seen at 7:42 a.m. The investigation found that the cause of Allen’s disappearance was foul play, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.
NEW HAVEN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville Memorial Parade returns to village

BALDWINSVILLE — After a COVID hiatus, the village of Baldwinsville’s Memorial Day Parade will take place once again Monday, May 30. The day begins with the Veterans Monument Service at 9:45 a.m. in front of the U.S. Post Office. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will stop around 10:15 a.m. for the wreath ceremony on the Seneca River. Memorial Day services wrap up at Riverview Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#Skaneateles High School#Lasell College#The Old Stone Mill#Italian#Skaneateles Furs
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Michael L. Simmons, 58, of Little Falls, was charged in Mannheim on May 25 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree mischief and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Jason T. Gallt, 47, of Little Falls,...
HERKIMER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

No Mow May gains traction: 5 ways to keep saving the bees, one lawn at a time (video)

Syracuse, N.Y. — For decades, a neatly manicured lawn signaled a homeowner’s competence and responsibility. But the times, they are a-changing. The “No Mow May” movement launched in 2019, to encourage property owners to delay mowing their lawns until June. This effort allows weeds, wildflowers and...
Eagle Newspapers

Ralph I. Jurgensen

Ralph I. Jurgensen, of Skaneateles, passed away surrounded by his family on May 13, 2022, at the age of 91. Ralph was born April 16, 1931, to the late Frederick and Eva Jurgensen. Ralph was a Korean War veteran, and he earned his bachelor’s degree at ESF Forestry at Syracuse University. He was an engineer at General Electric and a holder of multiple patents. He also owned The Auburn Plaza Laundry Center. Ralph could literally fix anything and had every tool to do it!
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Fashion
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia Welcomes Refugees and Cazenovia Forum to screen film “Utica: The Last Refuge”

CAZENOVIA — Nearly 30 million people worldwide are seeking refuge. Many of them were once prosperous and comfortable. Many others had little to leave behind but left what little they had. Nearly all were driven from their homes by war or famine or persecution or natural disasters. It’s a massive, overwhelming problem and so difficult that many just turn away in frustration.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

‘Learn to Row’ event returns to Cazenovia Lake

CAZENOVIA — On June 4, the annual Cazenovia Rowing Club (CRC) “Learn to Row” event will return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. The free event, which is open to anyone age 18 to 90, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Gypsy Bay Park, located on Route 20 across from Lorenzo State Historic Site.
CAZENOVIA, NY
watervilletimes.com

Headstone Cleaning Hobby Goes Viral

What started as a stress-reducing pandemic hobby has turned a local science teacher into a social media star. Megan Barnes, an earth science teacher at Madison Central School, was walking through a cemetery near her Lake Moraine home. She noticed a few gravestones that were unmaintained. “I’ve always been fascinated...
MADISON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Historical items being auctioned in Fulton

FULTON — Where can you find a hotel registry document signed by Abraham Lincoln, or the pen said to have been used by William Seward to sign the document to purchase Alaska from Russia in 1867?. Those are just two of the many historical items that will be auctioned...
FULTON, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys lacrosse reaches sectional Class D final

EAST SYRACUSE – True, it took three different opportunities for the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team to get the best of Marcellus. But the third one counted the most as the no. 3 seed Lakers rode a quick start to a 12-7 victory over the Mustangs in last Tuesday’s Section III Class D semifinal at East […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy