Motorsports

New, lighter IndyCar aeroscreen in development for 2024

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NTT IndyCar Series has a second iteration of its aeroscreen in development for 2024. If all of the targets are met, it will carve a significant amount of weight from the first version of the driver protection device. Introduced in 2020, the system designed by Red Bull Advanced...

racer.com

NBC Sports

Helio Castroneves is a man in full at Indy 500 as a businessman and budding team owner

INDIANAPOLIS – Helio Castroneves does his homework. It’s perhaps most overlooked about the effervescent “Dancing With The Stars” winner. The goofy cartoon character who can stroll into a Southern California steakhouse in disguise but then immediately command the room. The fence-climbing ball of energy who wakes up with a smile on his face according to teammates.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

NHRA podcast: Tony Schumacher

Tony Schumacher is ecstatic to be a full-time NHRA Top Fuel driver again after a few years of only being able to run here and there. Embracing the new challenge of being on a single-car team, working with a new crew chief, and building a team with new guys. How...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

How GRIDLIFE's Touring Cup changes the game in North American club racing

If there was any doubt that American sports car racing is seeing a resurgence in popularity, look no further than the thriving grassroots racing world, where GRIDLIFE’s Touring Cup series has taken its Midwestern roots and spread nationwide. GRIDLIFE, whose mission statement is “motorsports inclusivity” has been hosting track...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, May 25

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Forging Ahead, Chapter 7: Upshift

As we continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of RACER magazine and the 25th anniversary of RACER.com, please indulge me as I share Chapter 7 in RACER’s unlikely origin story and pre-history with a focus on the epic year of 1977, when American racers took on the world – and won.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Porsche unveils first factory eSports team

Porsche has unveiled its first eSports factory team in partnership with Coanda eSports, one of the most successful sim racing teams in the world. Tommy Ostgaard, Mitchell DeJong, Mack Bakkum, Joshua Rogers, and Martin Kronke have been given the title of Porsche eSports works driver. The team itself has also been given a new name: the Porsche Coanda eSports Racing Team.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

RETRO: The wild tale of 1982’s Eagle Aviation Flyer IndyCar

Where in the world do we start the conversation on Ken Hamilton, the Eagle Aviation Flyer DW2-Chevy V8, Hamilton’s son Davey, the 1982 Indy 500, and the legacy of one of the craziest machines to turn laps the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?. Before we get to the main story, let’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

SRO America NOLA rewind

The three SRO Motorsports America series, joined by IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo, made their debut at NOLA Motorsports Park last weekend. The track was a replacement for the new Ozarks International Raceway, originally scheduled for the weekend, which was lacking some expected infrastructure. Despite NOLA Motorsports Park only hosting a couple of spectator events prior in its 10-year history, teams and series officials had high praise for the organization of the event and the facilities. While spectator amenities were lacking, the track did its best to accommodate the fans that showed up to watch the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America and TC America doubleheaders.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Ligier renews partnership with FR Americas and F4 U.S. Championships

Ligier Automotive and Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) have announced an extension of their partnership to support the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) into 2023 and beyond. The multi-year agreement focuses on the future of both...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

INSIGHT: GT realignment going smoothly for IMSA

One of the few unknowns for IMSA entering the 2022 season was the realignment of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT classes. Following the August 2021 decision of the Automobile Club d’Ouest (ACO) to replace its GTE category with GT3-based cars at the end of the 2023 season, IMSA, after consultation with its participating teams and manufacturers, chose to phase out its equivalent GT Le Mans (GTLM) class a year early. IMSA created a new class known as GTD Pro that, like the continuing GTD category, encouraged factory participation with “pro” driver line-ups.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Mazda MX-5 Cup: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - Race Highlights

RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer live streaming coverage of each race. In case you missed the live action of the last rounds at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, watch it below:. The next rounds of the series are at Watkins Glen International, June...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Road to Indy returns to Indianapolis Raceway Park oval

The first two steps on the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel development ladder will venture onto an oval track for the first time this season when the traditional Carb Night Classic – “The Race Before the 500″ – takes place this Friday evening, May 27, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

Mercedes' porpoising problems ongoing despite strong Spanish GP

It would be wrong to say Mercedes has eradicated its porpoising issues based on the Spanish Grand Prix, according to the team’s motorsport strategy director James Vowles. Mercedes looked at its most competitive by far in Barcelona, with George Russell qualifying fourth and finishing third, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a first lap puncture to finish fifth and was regularly the fastest car on track. Despite positive comments from both drivers and team principal Toto Wolff, Vowles warns against expecting Mercedes to have such an encouraging performance each week.
MERCEDES, TX

