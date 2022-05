“A newspaper to serve the people, institutions and business enterprises of the Longfellow neighborhood begins its circulation today.”. With that front page announcement, Bill Milbrath and his wife Maureen launched their monthly paper in March 1983. Newly retired from the staff of the University’s Extension Service, Bill, with help from Maureen, had decided to make neighborhood journalism a post retirement career. “Back then, other city neighborhoods already had their own publications, but we didn’t have one in our part of town,“ Bill would later recall. “That was a need Maureen and I thought we could fill, so we plunged ahead without much preparation. It was like jumping into a cold lake with both feet.”

