The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus Point Man following an investigation into an animal complaint in the Village of Sodus Point. Deputies arrested 71-year-old Donald Antal of Third Street in the Village of Sodus Point for Unlawfully Feeding Wildlife. The charges stem from numerous animal complaints where neighbors allege that Antal had in excess of twenty-two feeders on his property to feed wildlife in violation of the Village of Sodus Point local ordinance 57-6B(1).

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO